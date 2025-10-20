DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces Strategic Partnership with NAFFCO to Develop AI Modular Factories Across the MEA EN

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces Strategic Partnership with NAFFCO to Develop AI Modular Factories Across the MEA EN 20-Oct-2025 / 18:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release NAFFCO Group and 2CRSi Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop AI Modular Factories Across the Middle East and Africa Dubai, UAE - October 20, 2025 - NAFFCO Group, a global leader in manufacturing firefighting, safety, and engineering systems, today announced a strategic partnership with 2CRSi, a global designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT hardware solutions. The collaboration establishes a framework for developing AI Modular Factories across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), combining the strengths of both companies to accelerate the region's digital and industrial transformation. Under this partnership, NAFFCO will design and manufacture the modular containerized Data Center/ AI Factory, including advanced power, cooling, and communication systems, optimized for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments. Meanwhile, 2CRSi will provide the state-of-the-art IT hardware, computing systems, and integration services required to enable next-generation artificial intelligence workloads. The AI Modular Factory concept will provide scalable, energy-efficient, and rapidly deployable data and compute solutions to support the growing demand for AI-driven industries such as smart cities, autonomous systems, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing throughout the MEA region. A pioneering new concept in the market, the Modular AI Factory will act as an extension of existing data centers across the MEA, empowering customers to advance AI adoption more quickly and sustainably. "This partnership marks a significant step forward in enabling digital transformation infrastructure across the Middle East and Africa," said Engr Khalid Al Khatib, CEO Naffco group. "By combining NAFFCO's engineering and manufacturing expertise with 2CRSi's technological leadership, we can deliver turnkey modular AI solutions that are efficient, sustainable, and ready for the future." "Our collaboration with NAFFCO represents an exciting opportunity to expand our global footprint and deliver powerful, energy-efficient computing infrastructure," added Alain Wilmouth, CEO 2CRSi. "Together, we aim to set new standards for modular AI factories that align with the region's ambitions for innovation and sustainability." The partnership aligns with MEA's growing focus on localized AI manufacturing, smart infrastructure, and sustainable digital ecosystems. By integrating NAFFCO's proven industrial capabilities and 2CRSi's high-performance IT systems, the collaboration will enable faster deployment of AI-ready facilities that can operate efficiently even in challenging environments. About NAFFCO Group NAFFCO Group is a leading global provider of firefighting equipment, safety solutions, and engineered systems. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, NAFFCO delivers world-class solutions in construction, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and manufacturing excellence. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: www.2crsi.com. Next Release: Thursday, October 30, 2025 - Annual results 2024/2025 and 2025 Annual Financial Report, after market close. Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay LLOBERA Michael Scholze Financial Communication Director France Financial Media Relations michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 56 88 11 14 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi announces Strategic Partnership with NAFFCO to Develop AI Modular Factories Across the MEA

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2215776 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2215776 20-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2215776&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2025 12:26 ET (16:26 GMT)