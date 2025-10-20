Anzeige
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Tradegate
20.10.25 | 18:33
13,520 Euro
-2,45 % -0,340
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.10.2025 18:57 Uhr
273 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces Strategic Partnership with NAFFCO to Develop AI Modular Factories Across the MEA EN

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces Strategic Partnership with NAFFCO to Develop AI Modular Factories Across the MEA EN 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces Strategic Partnership with NAFFCO to Develop AI Modular Factories Across the MEA EN 
20-Oct-2025 / 18:26 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Press Release 

NAFFCO Group and 2CRSi Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop AI Modular Factories Across the Middle East and Africa 

Dubai, UAE - October 20, 2025 - NAFFCO Group, a global leader in manufacturing firefighting, safety, and engineering 
systems, today announced a strategic partnership with 2CRSi, a global designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient IT hardware solutions. The collaboration establishes a framework for developing AI Modular Factories  
across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), combining the strengths of both companies to accelerate the region's digital 
and industrial transformation. 
 
Under this partnership, NAFFCO will design and manufacture the modular containerized Data Center/ AI Factory, including 
advanced power, cooling, and communication systems, optimized for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments. 
Meanwhile, 2CRSi will provide the state-of-the-art IT hardware, computing systems, and integration services required to 
enable next-generation artificial intelligence workloads.              
The AI Modular Factory concept will provide scalable, energy-efficient, and rapidly deployable data and compute 
solutions to support the growing demand for AI-driven industries such as smart cities, autonomous systems, healthcare, 
and advanced manufacturing throughout the MEA region. A pioneering new concept in the market, the Modular AI Factory 
will act as an extension of existing data centers across the MEA, empowering customers to advance AI adoption more 
quickly and sustainably. 
 
"This partnership marks a significant step forward in enabling digital transformation infrastructure across the Middle 
East and Africa," said Engr Khalid Al Khatib, CEO Naffco group. "By combining NAFFCO's engineering and manufacturing 
expertise with 2CRSi's technological leadership, we can deliver turnkey modular AI solutions that are efficient, 
sustainable, and ready for the future." 
"Our collaboration with NAFFCO represents an exciting opportunity to expand our global footprint and deliver powerful, 
energy-efficient computing infrastructure," added Alain Wilmouth, CEO 2CRSi. "Together, we aim to set new standards for 
modular AI factories that align with the region's ambitions for innovation and sustainability."              
The partnership aligns with MEA's growing focus on localized AI manufacturing, smart infrastructure, and sustainable 
digital ecosystems. By integrating NAFFCO's proven industrial capabilities and 2CRSi's high-performance IT systems, the 
collaboration will enable faster deployment of AI-ready facilities that can operate efficiently even in challenging 
environments. 
  
 
About NAFFCO Group  
NAFFCO Group is a leading global provider of firefighting equipment, safety solutions, and engineered systems. 
Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, NAFFCO delivers world-class solutions in construction, healthcare, energy, and 
infrastructure, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and manufacturing excellence. 

About 2CRSi 
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient 
technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has 
been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 

For more information: www.2crsi.com. 

Next Release: Thursday, October 30, 2025 - Annual results 2024/2025 and 2025 Annual Financial Report, after market 
close. 

Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin 
                                             Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay 
LLOBERA 
                                               Michael Scholze 
 
          Financial Communication 
Director France 
                                               Financial Media Relations 
                                               michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
 
                                               01 56 88 11 14 
          01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi announces Strategic Partnership with NAFFCO to Develop AI Modular Factories Across the MEA 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2215776 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2215776 20-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2215776&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2025 12:26 ET (16:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
