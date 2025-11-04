Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.11.2025
WKN: A2ALDB | ISIN: FR0013176526
2CRSi SA: Valeo and 2CRSi Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions for Edge Data Centers

DJ 2CRSi SA: Valeo and 2CRSi Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions for Edge Data Centers 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Valeo and 2CRSi Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions for Edge Data 
Centers 
04-Nov-2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Press Release 
 
Valeo and 2CRSi Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions for Edge Data Centers 

The partners will present their first dielectric-immersion cooling solution at 
 
Data Centre World Paris 2025 on November 5-6 on Valeo's booth. 

November 4, 2025 - Paris - Valeo, a global leader in thermal systems, and 2CRSi, a leading manufacturer of 
high-performance servers and storage solutions, announce a strategic partnership agreement to develop next-generation 
liquid cooling solutions tailored to edge computing environments. 

The collaboration will focus on creating scalable thermal management architectures that combine Valeo's expertise in 
high-efficiency heat exchange, system integration, and operation across wide temperature ranges - acquired through 
decades of automotive innovation - with 2CRSi's advanced know-how in server design and manufacturing. 

Together, the two companies aim to design compact, autonomous cooling systems capable of maintaining optimal 
performance in decentralized environments, such as outdoor edge data centers deployed near 5G antennas, where space, 
energy and environmental conditions are critical challenges. 

Through their combined strengths, Valeo and 2CRSi illustrate how advanced liquid cooling can enable sustainable, 
energy-efficient, and reliable data centers. "As demand for AI-driven and edge computing infrastructures grows, 
efficient and sustainable cooling has become a key enabler of performance and reliability", said Christophe Delhovren, 
CTO at Valeo Power Division. "This collaboration is set to drive innovation in the rapidly growing edge data center 
market. With 2CRSI, we found a highly competent partner supporting us in the ambition to offer our customers advanced 
liquid cooling solutions for efficient and sustainable data management, wherever deployed." 

"Joining forces with Valeo, we're bringing automotive-grade thermal reliability to the edge", said Alain WILMOUTH, CEO 
at 2CRSi. "Their mastery of high-efficiency heat exchange perfectly complements our high-density server design and 
liquid-cooling know-how to unlock compact, energy-frugal systems that keep performing even outside the white room". 

A Strategic Alliance to Address the Fast-Growing Edge Computing Market 
By leveraging their complementary strengths, Valeo and 2CRSi aim to accelerate the development of compact, 
energy-efficient cooling systems that can operate reliably in constrained or harsh outdoor environments. Valeo's 
industrial expertise in thermal system design, integration, and control software perfectly complements 2CRSi's 
excellence in high-performance server engineering, enabling the joint definition and manufacturing of the next 
generation of immersive liquid cooling solutions. 

First Joint Innovation Showcased at Data Centre World Paris 
The two companies introduce their first standalone dielectric-fluid-immersed cooling solution, specifically engineered 
to meet the demanding thermal and environmental requirements of edge infrastructures during Data Centre World Paris on 
Valeo's booth (B22) on November 5-6, 2025, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Designed for compact, outdoor 
environments, this system offers high energy efficiency, strong temperature and weather resistance, and reliable 
operation without the need for extensive supporting infrastructure. 

About Valeo 
Valeo is a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players worldwide. Valeo innovates to make 
mobility safer, smarter and more sustainable. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, 
driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to 
the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers. 
 
Valeo in figures: 21.5 billion euros in sales in 2024 | 106,100 employees, 28 countries, 155 plants, 64 research and 
development centers and 19 distribution platforms at February 28, 2025. Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange 
 
Learn more at www.valeo.com 
 
Media Contacts 
Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75        Investor Relations 
                      +33 1 40 55 37 93 
Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85 
                      valeo.corporateaccess.mailbox@valeo.com 
press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com

About 2CRSi

Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

Learn more at https://2crsi.com/

Media Contacts 

2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin 
                                             Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay 
LLOBERA 
                                               Michael Scholze 
 
          Financial communication 
Director France 
                                               Financial Media Relations 
                                               michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
 
                                               01 56 88 11 14 
          01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Valeo and 2CRSi Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions for Edge Data Centers 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   2223082 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2223082 04-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2223082&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
