DJ 2CRSi SA: Valeo and 2CRSi Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions for Edge Data Centers

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Valeo and 2CRSi Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions for Edge Data Centers 04-Nov-2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Valeo and 2CRSi Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions for Edge Data Centers The partners will present their first dielectric-immersion cooling solution at Data Centre World Paris 2025 on November 5-6 on Valeo's booth. November 4, 2025 - Paris - Valeo, a global leader in thermal systems, and 2CRSi, a leading manufacturer of high-performance servers and storage solutions, announce a strategic partnership agreement to develop next-generation liquid cooling solutions tailored to edge computing environments. The collaboration will focus on creating scalable thermal management architectures that combine Valeo's expertise in high-efficiency heat exchange, system integration, and operation across wide temperature ranges - acquired through decades of automotive innovation - with 2CRSi's advanced know-how in server design and manufacturing. Together, the two companies aim to design compact, autonomous cooling systems capable of maintaining optimal performance in decentralized environments, such as outdoor edge data centers deployed near 5G antennas, where space, energy and environmental conditions are critical challenges. Through their combined strengths, Valeo and 2CRSi illustrate how advanced liquid cooling can enable sustainable, energy-efficient, and reliable data centers. "As demand for AI-driven and edge computing infrastructures grows, efficient and sustainable cooling has become a key enabler of performance and reliability", said Christophe Delhovren, CTO at Valeo Power Division. "This collaboration is set to drive innovation in the rapidly growing edge data center market. With 2CRSI, we found a highly competent partner supporting us in the ambition to offer our customers advanced liquid cooling solutions for efficient and sustainable data management, wherever deployed." "Joining forces with Valeo, we're bringing automotive-grade thermal reliability to the edge", said Alain WILMOUTH, CEO at 2CRSi. "Their mastery of high-efficiency heat exchange perfectly complements our high-density server design and liquid-cooling know-how to unlock compact, energy-frugal systems that keep performing even outside the white room". A Strategic Alliance to Address the Fast-Growing Edge Computing Market By leveraging their complementary strengths, Valeo and 2CRSi aim to accelerate the development of compact, energy-efficient cooling systems that can operate reliably in constrained or harsh outdoor environments. Valeo's industrial expertise in thermal system design, integration, and control software perfectly complements 2CRSi's excellence in high-performance server engineering, enabling the joint definition and manufacturing of the next generation of immersive liquid cooling solutions. First Joint Innovation Showcased at Data Centre World Paris The two companies introduce their first standalone dielectric-fluid-immersed cooling solution, specifically engineered to meet the demanding thermal and environmental requirements of edge infrastructures during Data Centre World Paris on Valeo's booth (B22) on November 5-6, 2025, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Designed for compact, outdoor environments, this system offers high energy efficiency, strong temperature and weather resistance, and reliable operation without the need for extensive supporting infrastructure. About Valeo Valeo is a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players worldwide. Valeo innovates to make mobility safer, smarter and more sustainable. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers. Valeo in figures: 21.5 billion euros in sales in 2024 | 106,100 employees, 28 countries, 155 plants, 64 research and development centers and 19 distribution platforms at February 28, 2025. Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange Learn more at www.valeo.com Media Contacts Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75 Investor Relations +33 1 40 55 37 93 Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85 valeo.corporateaccess.mailbox@valeo.com press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com

About 2CRSi

Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

Learn more at https://2crsi.com/

Media Contacts

2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay LLOBERA Michael Scholze Financial communication Director France Financial Media Relations michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 56 88 11 14 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Valeo and 2CRSi Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions for Edge Data Centers

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 2223082 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2223082 04-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2223082&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)