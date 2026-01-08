Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Tradegate
08.01.26 | 19:03
10,640 Euro
+2,50 % +0,260
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,56010,76019:07
10,66010,74019:04
Dow Jones News
08.01.2026 18:33 Uhr
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: Financial calendar 2025/2026

DJ 2CRSi SA: Financial calendar 2025/2026 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Financial calendar 2025/2026 
08-Jan-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press Release 

Financial calendar 2025/2026 

Strasbourg (France), 8 January 2026 - 2CRSi Group (ISIN: FR0013341781), a leading French designer and manufacturer of 
high-performance servers for Artificial Intelligence applications, today announces its financial calendar for the 2025/ 
2026 fiscal year. 

Dates               Publications 
 
Thursday, 29 January 2026     Half-year Revenue 2025/2026 
 
Thursday, 26 March 2026      Half-Year Results and Half-Year Financial Report 2025/2026 
 
Thursday, 23 July 2026      Annual Revenue 2025/2026  
 
Thursday, 29 October 2026     Annual Results and Annual Financial Report 2025/2026 
 
Thursday, 17 December 2026    General Meeting of Shareholders

About 2CRSi

Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops and markets tailor-made, high-performance and eco-friendly IT servers and innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, computing, storage and networking. Operating internationally, the Group serves sectors such as technology, industry, defense, scientific research and data centers, with its solutions marketed in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

Learn more at https://2crsi.com/

Media Contacts 

2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin 
                                             Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay 
LLOBERA 
                                               Michael Scholze 
 
          Financial communication 
Director France 
                                               Financial Media Relations 
                                               michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
 
                                               +33 1 56 88 11 14 
          +33 6 37 83 33 19 
+33 3 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Financial calendar 2025/2026 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2257414 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2257414 08-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2257414&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.