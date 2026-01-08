DJ 2CRSi SA: Financial calendar 2025/2026

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Financial calendar 2025/2026 08-Jan-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Financial calendar 2025/2026 Strasbourg (France), 8 January 2026 - 2CRSi Group (ISIN: FR0013341781), a leading French designer and manufacturer of high-performance servers for Artificial Intelligence applications, today announces its financial calendar for the 2025/ 2026 fiscal year. Dates Publications Thursday, 29 January 2026 Half-year Revenue 2025/2026 Thursday, 26 March 2026 Half-Year Results and Half-Year Financial Report 2025/2026 Thursday, 23 July 2026 Annual Revenue 2025/2026 Thursday, 29 October 2026 Annual Results and Annual Financial Report 2025/2026 Thursday, 17 December 2026 General Meeting of Shareholders

About 2CRSi

Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops and markets tailor-made, high-performance and eco-friendly IT servers and innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, computing, storage and networking. Operating internationally, the Group serves sectors such as technology, industry, defense, scientific research and data centers, with its solutions marketed in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

Media Contacts

2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay LLOBERA Michael Scholze Financial communication Director France Financial Media Relations michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com +33 1 56 88 11 14 +33 6 37 83 33 19 +33 3 68 41 10 70

