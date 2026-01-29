Anzeige
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 21:27
14,100 Euro
+10,16 % +1,300
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
29.01.2026 21:33 Uhr
2CRSi SA: Record first half: >EUR198m

DJ 2CRSi SA: Record first half: >EUR198m 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Record first half: >EUR198m 
29-Jan-2026 / 20:57 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Press Release 

Record first half: >EUR198m 
 
(+850 % compared with the previous H1) 

An exceptional first half of FY 2025/26 driven by strong commercial momentum, positive cash flow generation and a solid 
cash position 

Strasbourg, 29 January 2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient IT servers, announces revenue of over EUR198 million as of 31 December 2025, corresponding to the first 
half of fiscal year 2025/2026. 

This performance confirms the rapid acceleration of the Group's business, driven by sustained demand in the 
High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence markets, as well as the progressive execution of major 
contracts announced in recent months. 

A growth trajectory fully aligned with the Group's strategy 

The revenue level achieved in the first half demonstrates 2CRSi's industrial capability to successfully deliver 
large-scale projects. 
 
The commercial momentum observed across the Group's key markets - notably North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle 
East - builds on previously announced commercial successes and confirms the relevance of the strategic directions 
implemented by 2CRSi. 

Positive cash flows and a strengthened financial structure 

During the first half of FY 2025/26, 2CRSi generated positive operating cash flows, reflecting strong contract 
execution, effective working capital management and the Group's financial discipline. 
 
As of 31 December 2025, available cash exceeded EUR9 million, compared with a negative cash position of EUR0.22 million as 
of 30 June 2025. This provides 2CRSi with increased financial flexibility to support its growth and the development of 
new projects, without recourse to capital markets, in line with prior communications. 

Key milestones achieved in the AI Gigafactory project 

Alongside its operational performance, 2CRSi is federating the "ÆTHER Infrastructure" consortium for the development of 
one or more sovereign, sustainable and competitive AI Gigafactories, acting as the industrial architect of the project. 
 
The European Commission is expected to launch the final consultation by mid-March 2026. 
 
The Group is making tangible progress in structuring the consortium. The Aether project is not expected to have a 
significant impact on 2CRSi's cash position, as its financing is based on a public-private funding mix under the 
European InvestAI programme. 
 
In the short term, the objective is to secure a first industrial site with substantial power capacity, independently of 
the timing and outcome of European subsidy schemes. 

Outlook 

Building on a particularly strong first half, a reinforced cash position and significant progress on its strategic 
projects, 2CRSi enters the second half of FY 2025/26 with confidence. The Group benefits from a dynamic commercial 
project pipeline, leading technological partnerships and structurally strong demand for Artificial Intelligence and 
High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure. 

In this context, 2CRSi now expects to exceed its previously announced guidance, both in terms of full-year revenue and 
EBITDA margin. 

About 2CRSi 
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient 
technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has 
been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 

For more information: www.2crsi.com. 

Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin 
                                             Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay 
LLOBERA 
                                               Michael Scholze 
 
          Financial Communication 
Director France 
                                               Financial Media Relations 
                                               michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
 
                                               01 56 88 11 14 
          01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi announces a record first half-year with over EUR198 million in revenue 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2268386 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2268386 29-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2268386&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2026 14:57 ET (19:57 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
