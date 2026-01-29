DJ 2CRSi SA: Record first half: >EUR198m

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Record first half: >EUR198m 29-Jan-2026 / 20:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Record first half: >EUR198m (+850 % compared with the previous H1) An exceptional first half of FY 2025/26 driven by strong commercial momentum, positive cash flow generation and a solid cash position Strasbourg, 29 January 2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT servers, announces revenue of over EUR198 million as of 31 December 2025, corresponding to the first half of fiscal year 2025/2026. This performance confirms the rapid acceleration of the Group's business, driven by sustained demand in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence markets, as well as the progressive execution of major contracts announced in recent months. A growth trajectory fully aligned with the Group's strategy The revenue level achieved in the first half demonstrates 2CRSi's industrial capability to successfully deliver large-scale projects. The commercial momentum observed across the Group's key markets - notably North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East - builds on previously announced commercial successes and confirms the relevance of the strategic directions implemented by 2CRSi. Positive cash flows and a strengthened financial structure During the first half of FY 2025/26, 2CRSi generated positive operating cash flows, reflecting strong contract execution, effective working capital management and the Group's financial discipline. As of 31 December 2025, available cash exceeded EUR9 million, compared with a negative cash position of EUR0.22 million as of 30 June 2025. This provides 2CRSi with increased financial flexibility to support its growth and the development of new projects, without recourse to capital markets, in line with prior communications. Key milestones achieved in the AI Gigafactory project Alongside its operational performance, 2CRSi is federating the "ÆTHER Infrastructure" consortium for the development of one or more sovereign, sustainable and competitive AI Gigafactories, acting as the industrial architect of the project. The European Commission is expected to launch the final consultation by mid-March 2026. The Group is making tangible progress in structuring the consortium. The Aether project is not expected to have a significant impact on 2CRSi's cash position, as its financing is based on a public-private funding mix under the European InvestAI programme. In the short term, the objective is to secure a first industrial site with substantial power capacity, independently of the timing and outcome of European subsidy schemes. Outlook Building on a particularly strong first half, a reinforced cash position and significant progress on its strategic projects, 2CRSi enters the second half of FY 2025/26 with confidence. The Group benefits from a dynamic commercial project pipeline, leading technological partnerships and structurally strong demand for Artificial Intelligence and High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure. In this context, 2CRSi now expects to exceed its previously announced guidance, both in terms of full-year revenue and EBITDA margin. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: www.2crsi.com. Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay LLOBERA Michael Scholze Financial Communication Director France Financial Media Relations michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 56 88 11 14 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70

File: 2CRSi announces a record first half-year with over EUR198 million in revenue

