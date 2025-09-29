Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Tradegate
29.09.25 | 19:37
9,240 Euro
+1,09 % +0,100
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9009,38020:24
9,2709,35020:25
Dow Jones News
29.09.2025 19:57 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: First Order under the "USD610m" Contract: USD290 million for California

DJ 2CRSi SA: First Order under the "USD610m" Contract: USD290 million for California 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: First Order under the "USD610m" Contract: USD290 million for California 
29-Sep-2025 / 19:26 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press Release 

First Order under the "USD610m" Contract: 
 
USD290 million for California  

San Jose, California (USA), September 29, 2025 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of 
high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces the first order USD290 million (list price) under its USD610 million 
master contract signed in January 2024. 

Delivery is scheduled for spring 2026 at a site near Sacramento, California. Powered by a biomass plant providing 
decarbonized electricity, this AI Factory is designed to scale to up to 40 MW of AI capacity by late 2027.  

A complete, at-scale AI solution  

As part of this initial phase, 2CRSi will deliver an integrated solution comprising:  
 
 -- 2,304 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs;  
 -- NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand X800 interconnect, delivering up to 800 Gb/s per GPU (and up to 6.4 Tb/s aggregated per 
  server) for optimal AI performance;  
 -- NVIDIA BlueField®-3 DPUs enabling cloud-grade networking, composable storage, zero-trust security, and elastic GPU 
  scaling for hyperscale AI clouds;  
 -- a high-performance distributed storage solution (WEKA);  
 -- a high-efficiency liquid-cooling system;  
 -- and advisory, design, R&D and AI services provided by 2CRSi.  
  
 
The total value of this first order is approximately USD290 million (list price). This milestone confirms the client's 
confidence in 2CRSi's technology and marks tangible progress in executing the USD610m master contract.  

2CRSi Cloud Solutions: a key partner in AI Factory design  

In parallel with equipment supply, 2CRSi Cloud Solutions - the services division launched in March 2025 - plays an 
active role in the design and rollout of the California data center. Leveraging expertise in modular cloud 
infrastructures, advanced liquid cooling, and high-density architectures, 2CRSi Cloud Solutions is central to energy 
optimization and integration of cutting-edge technologies to deliver a sustainable, high-performance facility.  

Alain Wilmouth, co-founder and CEO of 2CRSi, said:  
 
"This order illustrates the transformation of the data center industry: combining decarbonized energy with 
high-intensity AI compute. With our Godì servers, NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, and the involvement of 2CRSi Cloud 
Solutions in the site's design, we are helping shape a new generation of sustainable and competitive data centers."  

Next event  
 
2CRSi will publish its FY2024/2025 annual results on October 30, 2025.  

About 2CRSi 

Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across multiple continents and delivers highly 
energy-efficient technological solutions for the Tech, Industry, Gaming, Scientific Research, and Data Center markets. 
2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and 
transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 

More information: 2crsi.com    

Contacts 2CRSi 

          Seitosei.Actifin 
2CRSi 
 
                                               Seitosei.Actifin 
          Foucauld Charavay 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA 
                                                 Michael Scholze 
        Financial Communication 
 
Director France 
                                                 Financial Press Relations  
        foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
        06 70 83 79 15                                06 85 86 17 35 
03 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi announces a USD290 million contract in California 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   2205500 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2205500 29-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2205500&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2025 13:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
