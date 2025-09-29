DJ 2CRSi SA: First Order under the "USD610m" Contract: USD290 million for California

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: First Order under the "USD610m" Contract: USD290 million for California 29-Sep-2025 / 19:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release First Order under the "USD610m" Contract: USD290 million for California San Jose, California (USA), September 29, 2025 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces the first order USD290 million (list price) under its USD610 million master contract signed in January 2024. Delivery is scheduled for spring 2026 at a site near Sacramento, California. Powered by a biomass plant providing decarbonized electricity, this AI Factory is designed to scale to up to 40 MW of AI capacity by late 2027. A complete, at-scale AI solution As part of this initial phase, 2CRSi will deliver an integrated solution comprising: -- 2,304 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs; -- NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand X800 interconnect, delivering up to 800 Gb/s per GPU (and up to 6.4 Tb/s aggregated per server) for optimal AI performance; -- NVIDIA BlueField®-3 DPUs enabling cloud-grade networking, composable storage, zero-trust security, and elastic GPU scaling for hyperscale AI clouds; -- a high-performance distributed storage solution (WEKA); -- a high-efficiency liquid-cooling system; -- and advisory, design, R&D and AI services provided by 2CRSi. The total value of this first order is approximately USD290 million (list price). This milestone confirms the client's confidence in 2CRSi's technology and marks tangible progress in executing the USD610m master contract. 2CRSi Cloud Solutions: a key partner in AI Factory design In parallel with equipment supply, 2CRSi Cloud Solutions - the services division launched in March 2025 - plays an active role in the design and rollout of the California data center. Leveraging expertise in modular cloud infrastructures, advanced liquid cooling, and high-density architectures, 2CRSi Cloud Solutions is central to energy optimization and integration of cutting-edge technologies to deliver a sustainable, high-performance facility. Alain Wilmouth, co-founder and CEO of 2CRSi, said: "This order illustrates the transformation of the data center industry: combining decarbonized energy with high-intensity AI compute. With our Godì servers, NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, and the involvement of 2CRSi Cloud Solutions in the site's design, we are helping shape a new generation of sustainable and competitive data centers." Next event 2CRSi will publish its FY2024/2025 annual results on October 30, 2025. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across multiple continents and delivers highly energy-efficient technological solutions for the Tech, Industry, Gaming, Scientific Research, and Data Center markets. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. More information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Foucauld Charavay Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Michael Scholze Financial Communication Director France Financial Press Relations foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 06 70 83 79 15 06 85 86 17 35 03 68 41 10 70

File: 2CRSi announces a USD290 million contract in California

