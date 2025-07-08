

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers from the University of Washington and the National University of Natural Medicine recently shared the results of a small study in men on something called the methylation diet, a process that affects the working of DNA, according to UCLA Health.



The study involved 38 healthy men between the ages of 50 and 72 in Portland, Oregon. Half of them followed an eight-week lifestyle program, which included a whole-food diet rich in certain natural ingredients known to support methylation, daily meditation, regular sleep, and moderate exercise. While the diet wasn't vegan or vegetarian, it focused heavily on plant-based foods, included lean meats, and avoided alcohol, dairy, grains, and legumes, which the researchers believed might negatively affect gut health and methylation in the short term.



The study found that certain foods like turmeric, rosemary, garlic, berries, green tea, and oolong tea were strongly linked to these positive changes in biological age.



By the end of the program, the men in the lifestyle group reduced their epigenetic age, a measure of how fast the body is aging at the cellular level, by an average of two years. Some even showed reductions of upto nine years. However, not everyone had the same results, and one participant's biological age actually increased.



Even though, more research is needed, this study suggests that what you eat and how you live may actually help slow down aging.



