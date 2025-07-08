

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Published in Nature Medicine, a recent study explored the link between the consumption of processed food items and sugary beverages, and the risk of serious health conditions.



After analyzing the findings from over 60 previous studies, the researchers found that eating just one hot dog or a similar amount of processed meat daily could increase the risk of type 2 diabetes by 11 percent and colorectal cancer by 7 percent.



Similarly, drinking one can of soda (around 12 ounces) each day was linked to an 8 percent higher risk of type 2 diabetes and a 2 percent increased risk of ischemic heart disease, which reduces blood supply to the heart.



The study also found that consuming sugar-sweetened beverages in amounts ranging from 1.5 to 390 grams per day could raise the risk of type 2 diabetes by 8 percent, and drinking between 0 and 365 grams of these drinks daily could increase the risk of heart disease by 2 percent.



Trans fats were another area of concern. When these unhealthy fats made up between 0.25 percent and 2.56 percent of a person's daily calorie intake, they were associated with a 3 percent higher risk of heart disease.



While the researchers acknowledged that diet is a personal choice and that not everyone has access to healthy food options, they strongly recommend limiting or avoiding processed foods to reduce the risk of serious illnesses.



'Habitual consumption of even small amounts of processed meat, sugary drinks, and trans fatty acids is linked to increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease and colorectal cancer,' lead author Dr. Demewoz Haile told Fox News Digital.



'There is no safe level of habitual consumption of these food groups, so they should not be included in our daily diet.'



