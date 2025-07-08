Anzeige
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America: Oil-Dri Corporation of America Appoints Dr. Mervyn de Souza as Vice President of Research & Development

CHICAGO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Mervyn de Souza as Vice President of Research & Development. In this role, Dr. de Souza will lead Oil-Dri's global innovation efforts, advancing the development of new, value-added products and applications that leverage the Company's unique mineral resources.

Dr. de Souza brings more than 25 years of experience building and leading high-performing research, development, and innovation teams across the food, agriculture, life sciences, and industrial sectors. Throughout his career, he has successfully overseen global R&D operations, driven new product development, and guided complex technical initiatives from ideation through commercialization. His expertise also includes intellectual property strategy, scientific partnerships, and translating technical advancements into practical, commercially viable solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. de Souza to the Oil-Dri leadership team," said Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. "His broad technical expertise, strategic mindset, and proven leadership experience will be instrumental in advancing our innovation pipeline, enhancing our technical capabilities, and helping us continue to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals."



As Vice President of Research & Development, Dr. de Souza will oversee the Company's Innovation Center and lead Oil-Dri's efforts to expand its portfolio of mineral-based products and technologies. His responsibilities include guiding exploratory research, ensuring alignment with corporate strategy, supporting technology transfer to manufacturing operations, and fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning within the R&D organization.

Dr. de Souza holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, and Biophysics from the University of Minnesota, along with advanced degrees in Microbial Engineering and Biochemistry. He is a co-inventor on more than 20 patents and has authored numerous scientific publications.

For over 80 years, Oil-Dri has leveraged its expertise in mineral science to provide innovative, sustainable solutions for industries including animal health, consumer products, industrial applications, and fluids purification. Dr. de Souza's appointment reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to technical excellence and delivering solutions that meet evolving global needs.

About Oil-Dri Corporation of America
Oil-Dri Corporation of America ("Oil-Dri") is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, please visit oildri.com.

Media Contact:
Lily Nemeroff, Marketing and Communications Manager
Email: lily.nemeroff@amlan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ea2bd64-7a57-4fb6-bcf8-cd3b27a4b5fa


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
