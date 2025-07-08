ConnectED: The National Center for College and Career: Medtronic CTO, Raiders President, and Anaheim Superintendent Honored at Sold-Out ConnectED Gala Hosted by Karma Automotive

ConnectED presents inaugural Trailblazer Awards to national leaders advancing innovation, and student opportunity at Pathways to Progress Gala

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Karma Automotive hosted Pathways to Progress: An Evening Supporting ConnectED last week, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of industry, education, and civic leaders for a sold-out event focused on expanding career pathways for high school students across the country.

Trailblazer Honorees

From left to right: Michael Crome (on behalf of Sandra Douglass Morgan), Michael Matsuda, Dr. Kenneth Washington, accepting their Trailblazer awards.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the inaugural Trailblazer Award to three transformative leaders:

Ken Washington , Senior Vice President and Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Medtronic

Sandra Douglass Morgan , President, Las Vegas Raiders (award accepted on her behalf by Raider's CFO Michael Crome)

Mike Matsuda, Superintendent, Anaheim Union High School District

The Trailblazer Award honors individuals who have not only led boldly in their respective industries but have also worked to ensure others-especially young people-can follow in their footsteps.

The evening was marked by inspirational speeches and moving testimonials, including one from a former pathway program graduate who shared how his education changed the trajectory of his life. The evening ended with the audience on its feet for a full standing ovation.

"I was inspired, reignited, and reminded why we do this work," said Sri Ananda, Board President at ConnectED.

The event welcomed several notable guests, including former Anaheim Mayor and AIME co-founder Tom Tait, animatronics pioneer Garner Holt, City of Irvine Council Member William Go, and ASE President George Arrants to name a few.

Attendees also enjoyed a curated exhibition of Karma's luxury electric vehicles and fashion-forward accessories crafted from extant leather-a reflection of the company's commitment to sustainability and zero-waste innovation.

"We are thrilled with the turnout and success of the 2025 Gala," said Rob Atterbury, Event Chair and Organizer. "The goal was to raise funds and friends, and the positive feedback we've received lets us know we are off to a great start."

Looking Ahead

About ConnectED

ConnectED: The National Center for College and Career partners with school districts and communities to transform education through pathways that combine strong academics with real-world experience. Its mission is to expand educational and economic opportunity for students by igniting engagement and passion for learning.

https://connectednational.org/

