NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Amended Triple T Property Lease Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has reached an agreement (the "Amendment") to amend the terms of the exploration and mining lease agreement dated June 21, 2021, as amended June 7, 2024, between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, NV Gold Corporation (USA), Inc. ("NV Gold USA") and the owners of the Triple T property, pursuant to which the Company has the exclusive right to explore on and evaluate the Triple T Property in Pershing County, Nevada (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 313,000 common shares of the Company (the "Payment Shares") at a price of C$0.175 per Payment Share to settle an annual payment of US$40,000 (approximately C$54,800) payable by NV Gold USA under the Agreement.

The issuance of the Payment Shares is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Payment Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with 18.7 million shares issued and outstanding. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles). The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada, and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA.

Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2025 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, President, Chairman, CEO and Director

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nv-gold-announces-amended-triple-t-property-lease-agreement-1047107