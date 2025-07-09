

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock was up 0.9 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 1,268.4 trillion yen.



That topped expectations for an annual increase of 0.2 percent and was up from 0.6 percent in May.



The M3 money stock rose 0.4 percent to 1,616.2 trillion yen, accelerating from 0.2 percent in the previous month.



The L money stock was up 1.5 percent for the second straight month, this time coming in at 2,204.8 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News