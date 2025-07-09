

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Delixy Holdings Limited, a Singapore-based company engaged in trading oil-related products, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2 million ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.000005 per share. Of these, 1.35 million shares are being offered by the company, while the remaining 650,000 shares are being sold by the shareholders Mega Origin Holdings Limited and Novel Majestic Limited, with each selling 325,000 shares. The public offering price has been set at US$4.00 per ordinary share.



The company noted that it is also registering a resale prospectus concurrent with the Offering for the resale of 3 million Ordinary Shares held by Cosmic Magnet Limited, Rosywood Holdings Limited, Dragon Circle Limited and Novel Majestic Limited, Golden Legend Ventures Limited.



The Ordinary Shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 9, 2025 under the ticker symbol DLXY.



The company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$5.4 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Ordinary Shares offered by the Selling Shareholders or Resale Shareholders in the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 10, 2025.



Delixy Holdings said it expects to use proceeds from the offering for expanding product offerings; strengthening market position; potentially making strategic acquisitions and business co-operations, including joint ventures and/or strategic alliances and general working capital and corporate purposes.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News