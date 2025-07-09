

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.



That missed expectations for a flat reading following the 0.2 percent contraction in May.



On a yearly basis, inflation rose 0.1 percent - exceeding expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



The stats bureau also said that producer prices slumped 3.6 percent on year, shy of forecasts for a decline of 3.2 percent and down from the 3.3 percent drop a month earlier.



