SciBase Launches Nevisense Pilot at Leading University in Southeast Florida

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today that a private research university in south Florida will pilot the integration of Nevisense into their skin cancer detection workflow.

The pilot will further establish the optimal use of Nevisense for the early detection of skin cancer at point-of-care in all dermatological settings.

The University is globally recognized as leaders in the diagnosis and treatment of dermatological conditions and disorders of the skin. Their faculty includes a number of notable academics, including Nobel Prize recipients and globally recognized experts across nearly every academic discipline, and is classified among "Doctoral Universities: Very High Research Activity". In addition to research, the University maintains several university-wide research centers, including a data center that conducts data-driven research to identify solutions to various world problems and challenges, and a specialized European Center that serves as a consortium to promote and research economic, social, and political issues of interest to the European Union.

"We are honored to collaborate with such a prestigious and well-established educational and innovative University. The pilot will provide the University's patients access to the Nevisense test, and help clinicians attain optimal outcomes in early detection of skin cancer", said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65
E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-launches-nevisense-pilot-at-leading-university-in-southeast-florida,c4204944

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4204944/3574586.pdf

PR Miami

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-launches-nevisense-pilot-at-leading-university-in-southeast-florida-302500994.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
