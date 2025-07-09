Regulatory News:

After starting up its state of the art plant in Singapore and thus increasing its global Rilsan polyamide 11 capacity by 50%, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces the construction of a new Rilsan Clear transparent polyamide unit on its Singapore platform. The new capacity represents an investment of around US$20 million and is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2026.

This investment will triple Arkema's global production capacity of Rilsan Clear transparent polyamides and will help meet the growing global demand for sustainable high-performance transparent materials in various markets, including eyewear, consumer electronics, healthcare devices, and home appliances.

Arkema is the leading producer of bio-based transparent polyamides, including its flagship grades Rilsan Clear Rnew G850 and G820 containing respectively 45% and 62% bio-based carbon origin. These grades provide lightweight, high transparency, flexibility and chemical resistance, while maintaining performance across a wide range of temperatures. In addition, they are fully recyclable, as part of Arkema's Virtucycle recycling program for advanced polymers.

"We are very proud to take this new step forward with this expansion dedicated to transparent polyamides as it aligns with the evolving demand landscape, showcasing our commitment to global growth" said Laurent Tellier, Senior Vice-President High Performance Polymers and Fluorogases. "It marks the next step in developing our strategic platform in Singapore to support our valued customers in Asia and beyond."

The project will also contribute to Arkema's strategy to develop local supply from the region to the region, providing customers with shorter lead times, resilient and competitive local supply chains.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

