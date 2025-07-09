Castelnau Group Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

09 July 2025

Castelnau Group Limited

(the "Company")

Publication of Net Asset Value ("NAV")

FUND NAME NAV PER ORDINARY SHARE ISIN NAV DATE Castelnau Group Limited 1.01 GBP* GG00BMWWJM28 30th June 2025

*Cum-income NAV

As at 30th June 2025, the Company's net assets were £338.2m.

Investment Performance

In June, the NAV was up 1.3%, while the share price was down 1.2% compared to the FTSE All-Share (incl. dividends), which was down 0.1%.

The quarterly report is anticipated to be released on 24 July.

Net Asset Value Table (equity and associated loans)

Portfolio Position May '25 £m Jun '25 £m % Change Valderrama (Dignity) 352.9 360.3 2.1% Cambium 24.6 25.8 5.2% Hornby 18.9 18.9 0.0% Other Assets (<3% NAV) 25.2 23.1 -8.6% Accrued liabilities -87.5 -89.8 -2.6% NAV 334.0 338.2 1.3%

Source: Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. The Investment Manager does not believe a potential tax charge would arise on the realisation of the fair value gains set out in this report.

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

