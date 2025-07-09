Anzeige
WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
09.07.25 | 08:11
0,900 Euro
+0,56 % +0,005
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 08:36 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
Castelnau Group Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Castelnau Group Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO US PERSONS OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

09 July 2025

Castelnau Group Limited

(the "Company")

Publication of Net Asset Value ("NAV")

FUND NAME

NAV PER ORDINARY SHARE

ISIN

NAV DATE

Castelnau Group Limited

1.01 GBP*

GG00BMWWJM28

30th June 2025

*Cum-income NAV

As at 30th June 2025, the Company's net assets were £338.2m.

Investment Performance

In June, the NAV was up 1.3%, while the share price was down 1.2% compared to the FTSE All-Share (incl. dividends), which was down 0.1%.

The quarterly report is anticipated to be released on 24 July.

Net Asset Value Table (equity and associated loans)

Portfolio Position

May '25

£m

Jun '25

£m

% Change

Valderrama (Dignity)

352.9

360.3

2.1%

Cambium

24.6

25.8

5.2%

Hornby

18.9

18.9

0.0%

Other Assets (<3% NAV)

25.2

23.1

-8.6%

Accrued liabilities

-87.5

-89.8

-2.6%

NAV

334.0

338.2

1.3%

Source: Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. The Investment Manager does not believe a potential tax charge would arise on the realisation of the fair value gains set out in this report.

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498

Notes:

The Company's LEI is: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com. Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content on any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website for any other website, is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision as to whether or not to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of, securities in the Company.


