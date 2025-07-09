

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar retreated from recent highs against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The New Zealand dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.9895 against the euro, from a recent high of 1.9491.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to more than a 2-week low of 0.5976 and nearly a 2-month low of 1.0902 from recent highs of 0.6015 and 1.0868, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 87.93 against the yen, from a recent near 6-month high of 88.34.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 2.01 against the euro, 0.58 against the greenback, 1.10 against the aussie and 85.00 against the yen.



