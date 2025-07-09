Finastra Appoints Adam Banks to Board of Directors

Seasoned technology leader brings deep transformation expertise across financial services, cybersecurity and infrastructure sectors

LONDON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced the appointment of Adam Banks to its Board of Directors. A recognized authority in digital transformation and technology leadership, Banks brings decades of experience across a range of industries, including banking, cybersecurity, infrastructure and logistics.

Banks has held senior roles at some of the world's most influential companies. As Global Group Chief Technology and Information Officer at A.P. Moller-Maersk, he led the company's end-to-end technology transformation and was instrumental in restoring operations following the world's largest cyberattack in 2017. He also founded the shipping industry's digital standards body, securing adoption by 90% of global carriers.

Earlier in his career, Banks served as EVP of Technology at FINkit (formerly Monetise) and spent 16 years at Visa, culminating in the role of Chief Technology Officer and Head of IT. Today, he advises a diverse portfolio of companies ranging from FTSE Top 5 firms to high-growth startups, serving on Boards and Committees focused on risk, remuneration, and technology-led transformation.

"Adam is a proven change agent whose expertise spans the technologies and industries that are shaping the future of financial services," said Chris Walters, CEO of Finastra. "His insight will be invaluable as we execute our strategy to be the partner of choice for mission-critical financial software solutions."

Commenting on his appointment, Banks said, "I am excited to join Finastra's Board at such a pivotal time. Chris and the leadership team have a compelling vision for the future, and I look forward to contributing to the company's next chapter of focused growth and customer success."

Banks' role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software and a majority investor in Finastra. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista's ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a pipeline of highly talented board candidates through programs and partnerships that will drive results for the corporate world at large.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial services software applications across Lending, Payments, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Universal (retail and digital) Banking. Committed to unlocking the potential of people, businesses and communities everywhere, its vision is to accelerate the future of finance through technology and collaboration, and its pioneering approach is why it is trusted by ~8,100 financial institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com

