Atlas Copco AB: Chinese abatement company to become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, July 9, 2025: New Star Technology (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. ("New Star Technology"), a specialized Chinese abatement company, will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

The company was founded in 2015 and is located in Suzhou, China.

New Star Technology produces gas abatement equipment mainly using absorbers and catalyst technology, The company also produces and sells replacement absorber materials, and the main customer segment is within the semiconductor sector.



"We are happy to welcome New Star Technology to Atlas Copco Group. With this acquisition we further enhance our local presence and local product offer in the field of abatement equipment. We also improve our capability to produce our own absorber materials locally in China", said Koen Lauwers, Business Area President Vacuum Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. In 2024 the company had revenues of approximately CNY 50 M (73 MSEK*).

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter 2025. As part of the acquisition 38 employees will join Atlas Copco Group and the company will become part of the Semiconductor division within the Vacuum Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate in 2024

