Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires the level monitoring specialist Utodas

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Dutch company Utodas B.V., www.utodas.nl/en, with annual sales of approximately EUR 3 million (SEK 35 million).

Utodas is a provider of remote level monitoring solutions for dry and liquid bulk goods. The company specialises in solutions that provide customers with real-time insights into their stock levels. Its customers operate in various sectors, including chemical, biomass and fuel industries. Utodas was founded in 2010, has eight employees and is located in Rhenen, the Netherlands.

Utodas complements the Indutrade-owned company Labkotec, a leading manufacturer of measurement solutions for industrial, infrastructure and water treatment applications.

The closing took place on 8 July and Utodas will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Technology & Systems Solutions. The acquisition is Indutrade's fourth in 2025 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 200 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.5 billion in 2024, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.