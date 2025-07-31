Indutrade AB: Indutrade makes add-on acquisition within medtech

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire the Polish company Optimed Pro-Office, www.optimedpro-office.eu, with annual sales of approximately PLN 14 million (SEK 35 million).

Optimed is a technical trading company offering disposables and medical equipment to hospitals and care providers in Poland. The company specialises in interventional cardiology, oncology, surgery, and anesthesiology, with an offering including instruments for blood flow restoration, tissue ablation systems, vascular ports, vascular catheters, and laser equipment, among others. Optimed was founded in 1996, has seven employees and is located in Krakow, Poland.

As an add-on to Indutrade-owned CIRRO in Poland, the companies' combined offerings will provide good growth opportunities.

The closing took place on 30 July and Optimed will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Life Science. The acquisition is Indutrade's sixth in 2025 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:

Bo Annvik, President and CEO

Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 200 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.5 billion in 2024, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.