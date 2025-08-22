

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Indutrade AB (IDDWF, IDTRY, INDT.ST), a Sweden-based international industrial technology group, on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Danish company Scan Auto & Dybbroe Group A/S.



The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.



The deal marks Indutrade's seventh acquisition in 2025 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on earnings per share.



ScanDybbroe is a technical trading company supplying original equipment and high-quality spare parts for Italian and French vehicle brands to the Danish market.



ScanDybbroe's product range includes body parts, engine components, electrical components, and other key spare parts. The company employs 22 people and generates annual sales of about DKK 125 million or SEK 185 million.



Indutrade is currently trading, 1.38% higher at SEK 234.80 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



