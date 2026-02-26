Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires the Italian automotive aftermarket specialist CAT Ricambi

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Italian company CAT Ricambi srl, www.catricambi.it, with annual sales of approximately EUR 30 million (SEK 320 million).

CAT Ricambi is a technical trading company offering original equipment and high-quality spare parts for Italian, French, Japanese and Korean vehicle brands to the Italian market. The company has 38 employees and is located in Modena, Italy.

"CAT Ricambi has long-standing relationships with its European suppliers, a customer centric focus and strong track record of sustainable, profitable growth. The acquisition strengthens our footprint in Northern Italy and our cluster of companies within the attractive automotive aftermarket niche", said Bo Annvik, President and CEO of Indutrade.

The closing takes place today and CAT Ricambi will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Industrial & Engineering. The acquisition is Indutrade's second in 2026 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:

Bo Annvik, President and CEO

Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 220 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.2 billion in 2025, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.