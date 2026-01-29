

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Indutrade AB (INDT.ST) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK626 million, or SEK1.72 per share. This compares with SEK732 million, or SEK2.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to SEK8.226 billion from SEK8.336 billion last year.



Indutrade AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK626 Mln. vs. SEK732 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.72 vs. SEK2.01 last year. -Revenue: SEK8.226 Bln vs. SEK8.336 Bln last year.



