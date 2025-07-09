Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

July 9, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan

A total of 1,000 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to a person participating in the Restricted Share Unit Plan 2022-2026 under the terms and conditions of the plan. The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2025.

Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares is 117,018.

