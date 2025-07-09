Cheffelo AB: Cheffelo issues trading update for Q2 2025

Cheffelo, a leading, profitable Scandinavian mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping, today issues a trading update for the second quarter of 2025. Full results for the period are scheduled to be announced on 20th of August 2025.

Net sales for January-June 2025 amounted to MSEK 598.0 (545.7), an increase of 9.6% versus last year. Adjusted for currency effects, that equals a growth of 12.0%.

Net sales for Q2 2025 amounted to MSEK 261.7 (256.9), an increase of 1.9% versus last year. Adjusted for currency effects, that equals a growth of 5.1%.

The timing of Easter, which fell in Q1 last year but in Q2 this year, impacts the comparability of Net Sales and other metrics. Including all Easter weeks in both years, the growth was 6.9% adjusted for currency effects.

Active customers for the first quarter were 66.0 thousand (64.8 Q2 2024), an increase of 1.9% versus last year.

Cheffelo will invite investors, analysts and the media to a conference call and webcast with Q&A, which will take place on the day the Q2 results are published.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bergman, CFO Cheffelo

Phone: +46 707 74 49 73

Mail: ir@cheffelo.com

Peter Bodor, Head of Corporate Communications, Cheffelo

Phone: +46 706 48 70 65

E-post: peter.bodor@cheffelo.com

About Cheffelo

Cheffelo is a leading, profitable Scandinavian mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping. Since 2008, Cheffelo has made it easier to enjoy varied, nutritious homecooked meals by delivering personalized meal kits with minimal food waste. With nearly 400 highly engaged employees, the company manages its own production facilities, integrating customer-unique packing processes and proprietary technology infrastructure to streamline operations and enable epic customer experiences. The company operates under the brands Linas in Sweden, Godtlevert and Adams Matkasse in Norway, and RetNemt in Denmark. In 2024, Cheffelo generated SEK 1.1 billion in revenue and delivered approximately 16 million meals. Cheffelo is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: CHEF). Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB.

www.cheffelo.com

www.linkedin.com/company/cheffelo

This information is information that Cheffelo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-09 07:45 CEST.