WKN: A3CSTQ | ISIN: US23345M1071
NASDAQ
08.07.25
102,86 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DT MIDSTREAM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DT MIDSTREAM INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2025
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DT Midstream, Inc.: DT Midstream Achieves Investment Grade Rating with All Three Major Credit Rating Agencies

DETROIT, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) announced today that it has achieved an investment grade rating with all three major credit rating agencies:

  1. Fitch Ratings upgraded DTM's credit rating to BBB- with a stable outlook on October 3, 2024;
  2. Moody's Ratings upgraded DTM's credit rating to Baa3 with a stable outlook on May 16, 2025; and
  3. S&P Global Ratings upgraded DTM's credit rating to BBB- with a stable outlook on July 8, 2025.

"The investment grade ratings are a recognition of the strength of our balance sheet and the quality and scale of our business, which is well-positioned for continued growth," said David Slater, President and CEO.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction by 2030. For more information, please visit the DT Midstream website at www.dtmidstream.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
