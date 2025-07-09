ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09
ZIGUP plc
("ZIGUP" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Martin Ward
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Acqusition of ordinary shares by the Director.
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
74,631
£249,991.55
f)
Date of the transaction
9 July 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
