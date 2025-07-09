K2 LT: Sales figures for the first half of 2025

During the first half of 2025:
- "Lietuvos krematoriumas" has performed 3'880 cremations (20.5% of all deaths in Lithuania). This is 1.6% more than during the same period in 2024, when the number of cremations amounted to 3'808 (19.9% of all deaths in Lithuania).
- "Rekviem" farewell home in Kaunas (operated by "K2 LT" subsidiary "Rekviem LT") has organized 410 funeral ceremonies (21.0% of all deaths in Kaunas city). This is 8.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when 378 ceremonies were organized (20.3% of all deaths in Kaunas city).
Bernardas Vilkelis
CEO
bernardas@k2lt.lt
