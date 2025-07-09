

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold held a decline to fall below $3,300 per ounce on Wednesday as investors pared bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts by year-end.



A stronger dollar also weighed on the precious metal as U.S. President Donald Trump broadened his global trade war.



Spot gold dipped 0.4 percent to $3,289.80 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.60 percent at $3,297.15.



The U.S. dollar held close to an over 2-week high versus major peers due to ongoing uncertainty about President Trump's tariff plans.



Trump said Tuesday his extended Aug. 1 deadline for his 'Liberation Day' tariffs will stick, after previously suggesting it wasn't '100 percent firm.'



Adding to the uncertainty, he also announced a 50 percent tariff on copper imports as part of a set of looming sectoral tariffs and threatened a 200 percent tariff on pharmaceutical imports.



Investors also await Fed commentary on tariffs and monetary policy for direction.



The release of the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes from its last meeting due later in the day may reveal if a September cut is likely.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates a 95.3 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged later this month.



