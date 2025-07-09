Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) ("Zedcor" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a mid-year operational update, highlighting continued momentum from its MobileyeZTM fleet growth, strong utilization, production milestones, product innovation, and operational advancements across geographies and customer segments, including:

MobileyeZTM Fleet Growth of 88% year-over-year to 1,882 towers as of June 30, 2025, representing sequential quarter-over-quarter growth of 20%, with utilization rates exceeding 90%

Production Milestone achieved as weekly tower production is running at 35 units per week, while the Company has produced its 1,000th unit from its manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas

Product Innovation continued as deployments of the newly designed, wall-mounted ZBox units eclipsed 115 in Canada

Sales Advancements including significant growth across new and existing customers in residential construction and the expansion of services to North America's leading home improvement retailer in Canada, with more planned for the remainder of 2025

Demand for Zedcor's mobile surveillance technology remains robust with fleet-wide utilization rates exceeding 90% in the second quarter of 2025 and fleet expansion of 88% year-over-year at the end of June 2025. This represents 20% sequential quarter growth, while towers in markets outside of Canada and Texas grew 30% sequentially. Sales discussions are taking place with new and prospective enterprise-level customers, consistent with the Company's strategy of targeting customer footprints that can support large-scale, systematic tower deployments. Results include the provision of mobile surveillance solutions to five additional stores with North America's leading home improvement retailer, with additional locations expected to be added in the second half of the year, and the exploration of new use concepts for a potential expansion of services to drive new growth opportunities.

The fleet size exited the quarter at 1,882 towers, with 746 units deployed in the U.S. The Company's Texas operations advanced as scheduled, with local manufacturing operations recently producing its 1,000th tower, and the opening of the state-of-the-art monitoring center in Houston, which services over 500 towers across Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and West Texas. Zedcor is also experiencing strong demand in newly entered markets, including Phoenix and Las Vegas, with groundwork underway to support market penetration in California and Florida in the second half of 2025. The Canadian fleet is trending consistently higher, with Edmonton and Calgary leading growth, driven by Zedcor's acute focus on delivering customer outcomes that improve safety, reduce theft, and improve cost structure.

Todd Ziniuk, President and CEO of Zedcor, commented: "We extended our track record of execution through the first half of 2025, while strengthening the foundation of our Company, which is underpinned by industry-leading monitoring and service capabilities for our customers. Achieving a 35 tower per week production capacity represents a new record for the Company, and is proving to be directly absorbed by strong demand from new and existing customers, reinforcing confidence in our target to exit 2025 with a fleet size of 2,500 to 2,700 towers. For 2026, our preliminary goal is to add 1,800 to 2,000 towers to the fleet based on the regional demand we are seeing and our footprint expansion plans. Our commitment to delivering bespoke solutions for our customers has never been stronger, evidenced by the market adoption of our newly innovated ZBox. We will continue to strive for service excellence by expanding our geographical footprint in order to serve customers in more regions in a timely manner. Our team's enterprise-level sales efforts are also yielding results with new and prospective customers, including the identification of new use-cases for our security solutions that create opportunities for accelerated growth. Overall, our business continues to be in growth mode while maintaining attractive margins."

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is disrupting the traditional physical security industry through its proprietary MobileyeZTM security towers by providing turnkey and customized mobile surveillance and live monitoring solutions to blue-chip customers across North America. The Company continues to expand its established platform of MobileyeZ towers in Canada and the United States, with emphasis on industry leading service levels, data-supported efficiency outcomes, and continued innovation. Zedcor services the Canadian market through equipment and service centers currently located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company continues to advance its U.S. expansion which now has the capacity to service markets throughout the Midwest with locations throughout Texas, in Denver, Colorado, Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada.

