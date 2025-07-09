Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSXV: KLDC) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received drill permits for its recently acquired Winnie Lake project, located in the western portion of its Kirkland Lake land package in Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company also provides an update on exploration work completed in May and June, which has resulted in new mineral discoveries and meaningful advancements in geological understanding.

The KLDC field team has completed detailed prospecting, mapping, access planning, outcrop stripping, and channel sampling in preparation for the Company's inaugural drill campaign at the Winnie intrusive. The focus is to test the potential for a copper-gold bearing intrusion-related system at the Winnie Lake showing and to evaluate newly identified geophysical and geochemical targets.

Exploration Highlights

High-Grade Polymetallic Grab Sample at Winnie Showing

A grab sample collected near the historical Winnie shaft (Figure 1) returned:

1.60 g/t gold (Au), 28.20 g/t silver (Ag), 5.70% copper (Cu), 5.30% zinc (Zn), 1.65 g/t tellurium (Te)

The sample was taken from massive sulphide mineralization strongly associated with massive magnetite. This confirms the presence of high-grade polymetallic mineralization. To further assess the continuity of this magnetic feature under overburden, a high-resolution drone magnetic survey was completed in June.

New Discovery West of the Winnie Shaft

Field prospecting led to the discovery of a newly exposed, intensely quartz-veined intrusive outcrop approximately 150 metres west of the historical shaft. Channel sampling was completed after clearing, with the outcrop displaying:

Visible malachite, chalcopyrite, and trace pyrite

Strong potassic and hematite alteration

These characteristics are indicative of a magmatic-hydrothermal system, possibly representing an intrusion-related Cu-Au system or early-stage IOCG-style mineralization. The alteration style (potassic enrichment and hematite staining) is commonly associated with large, high-temperature hydrothermal systems sourced from or centered around intrusive bodies.

This newly identified zone lies just west of the historical workings, suggesting prior operators may have only tested a limited portion of the mineralized system. If confirmed by assays and drilling, this could represent a significant new mineralized body with scale potential.

Intrusion-Hosted Geochemical Signature

A sample collected directly from a quartz vein within the intrusion returned:

1,235 g/t bismuth (Bi), 1.56 g/t Te, 10.30 g/t molybdenum (Mo), 0.13% Cu, 12.75 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au

This trace element suite, particularly the elevated Bi-Te-Mo values, is geochemically characteristic of Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (IRGS). These systems are known for:

Broad alteration halos

Large-scale, bulk-tonnage gold potential

Association with reduced, fertile intrusions

The presence of these elements strengthens the interpretation that the Winnie intrusion is a mineralizing source, not barren, and may host a zoned mineralized system with both high-grade and disseminated potential.

Analogous Systems in the Region:

Notable intrusion-hosted deposits in the Abitibi include:

Young-Davidson Mine (Alamos Gold) - Au in syenite with potassic alteration

- Au in syenite with potassic alteration Upper Beaver (Agnico Eagle) - Cu-Au system with Bi-Te-Mo signature and IOCG features

- Cu-Au system with Bi-Te-Mo signature and IOCG features LaRonde Complex (Agnico Eagle) - Though primarily classified as a VMS deposit, deeper zones exhibit Cu-Au-Bi-Te-Mo enrichment and magmatic-hydrothermal features, suggesting a hybrid or transitional system in parts of the Blake River Group

These analogues support KLDC's ongoing evaluation of the Winnie intrusion as a significant mineralized center.

Figure 1 - Drone Magnetic Survey and Sample Locations - First vertical derivative (1VD) magnetic map from KLDC's 2025 high-resolution drone survey, showing key grab and channel sample locations across the Winnie Lake area. This includes the high-grade sample near the Winnie shaft, the newly exposed quartz-veined intrusive outcrop ~150m to the west, and the broader geological and structural framework revealed by the survey. Zones of interest are highlighted and prioritized for drilling, with assay results from channel sampling pending.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/258202_31f70cab045e5997_001full.jpg

Additional Program Milestones

Channel Sampling Completed

41 metres of channel sampling were completed across newly stripped and historical outcrops in the Winnie Lake area.

were completed across newly stripped and historical outcrops in the Winnie Lake area. 75 individual samples were submitted for assay. Results will be reported once received and interpreted.

Drone Magnetic Survey Completed

KLDC completed a high-resolution drone magnetic survey in June, resulting in several key findings:

A previously unrecognized magnetic low within the intrusive body has been identified. This feature may represent a reduced and altered core , possibly associated with mineralization. Similar magnetic lows host mineralized zones at deposits such as Upper Beaver .

within the intrusive body has been identified. This feature may represent a , possibly associated with mineralization. Similar magnetic lows host mineralized zones at deposits such as . Improved definition of the contact between mafic volcanics and the intrusion, outlining multiple untested kilometers of strike.

This refined geophysical model is being used to finalize drill hole targeting for KLDC's upcoming inaugural drill program at the Winnie intrusive.

Drill Permits Received

KLDC is pleased to report that it has received full drill permits for the Winnie Lake project. The Company plans to initiate its first-pass drill program this summer, targeting the newly defined geochemical, magnetic, and alteration zones.

"The start of our field season has delivered meaningful results and key breakthroughs," said Stefan Sklepowicz, CEO of Kirkland Lake Discoveries. "With high-grade copper-zinc values, a newly discovered mineralized zone, and a promising geochemical signature pointing to a deeper intrusion-related gold system, we're executing a focused and cost-effective program that is unlocking the potential of the Winnie Intrusion. With drill permits now in hand, we look forward to testing these compelling targets this summer."

Video Footage Available

Field footage of the newly discovered outcrop and channel sampling is available through the Company's YouTube channel, specifically KLDC Treasure Hunter's Episode 14: Boots in the Bush, Suits in the City.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) has assembled a 400 km2 exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt-one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group-a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic VMS deposits.

With multiple anomalous soil trends, historical showings, and structural intersections now permitted for exploration, KLDC is advancing a pipeline of drill-ready targets across its KL East and KL West project areas. The team combines strong technical experience with a focus on smart, efficient exploration designed to deliver results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of Kirkland Lake Discoveries, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's drill program, the results thereof, and any impact therefrom. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Kirkland Lake Discoveries, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain any requisite approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Kirkland Lake Discoveries does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

