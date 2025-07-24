Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCID: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its latest round of channel sampling at the Winnie Lake project, located in Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Results confirm the presence of a broad, copper-enriched system with associated zinc, silver, and iron, located both within and around the Winnie intrusion.

The work builds on KLDC's recent surface discoveries and geophysical targeting and supports multiple compelling targets for the Company's upcoming inaugural drill program at Winnie Lake.

Exploration Highlights

Additional High-Grade Copper Confirmed at Surface

A 1.2-metre channel sample (Figure 1) from the Mini Winnie magnetite zone, located 115m northwest of the Winnie Shaft, returned:

2.051% copper (Cu), 735 g/t bismuth (Bi), 0.108 g/t gold (Au), 43% Iron (Fe), 5.5 g/t silver (Ag) and 2654 g/t vanadium (V) over 0.6m, and

0.046% Cu, 193 g/t Bi, 0.055 g/t Au, 44.5% Fe, 3.9 g/t Ag and 2522 g/t V over 0.6m







Figure 1. Copper concentrations (Cu ppm) from surface channel sampling at the Mini Winnie and Winnie Shaft showings, displayed over the 1VD (1st Vertical Derivative) magnetic background from 2025 drone magnetic survey. Higher copper values (up to 20,510 ppm or 2.051%) are associated with copper-rich sulphides along the contact between magnetite-bearing intrusive rocks and surrounding units. Channel samples at Mini Winnie demonstrate strong near-surface Cu enrichment over ~115 m from the historical Winnie Shaft, highlighting the potential continuity of mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/259819_004ede5bf41d69c2_001full.jpg

The style of mineralization, copper-rich sulphides hosted along the contact of magnetite-bearing intrusive rocks, closely mirrors that of the Winnie shaft. Importantly, the 115-metre gap between Mini Winnie and the shaft remains completely untested, representing a priority target for drilling with the potential to define a continuous mineralized corridor.

Wider Polymetallic Envelope Identified at Winnie Shaft Area

A 14-metre channel at the Winnie Shaft returned elevated copper (up to 0.7%) and coincident elevated zinc (up to 0.3%) values. Disseminated and massive sulphides were observed both within and adjacent to the intrusive, suggesting a broader near-surface polymetallic envelope with scalable exploration potential.

Quartz Veining Within the Intrusion Remains a Priority

A 17-metre channel sampled across a strongly quartz-veined corridor in the central portion of the intrusion returned trace sulphide mineralization and subtle but meaningful geochemical responses, including Bi averaging 35.5 g/t over the full interval (Figure 2), a notable result given the dominance of wall rock over vein material in the channel.



Figure 2. Bismuth concentrations (Bi ppm) from surface channel samples collected along a strongly quartz-veined corridor within the central portion of the Winnie Lake intrusion. Channel samples reveal elevated Bi values (up to 50 ppm) associated with veining and alteration, plotted over a 1st Vertical Derivative (1VD) magnetic background derived from the 2025 drone-based magnetic survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/259819_004ede5bf41d69c2_002full.jpg

This is particularly intriguing because previous sampling had shown elevated Bi values primarily within the quartz veins themselves. The elevated average in this broader interval suggests potential for a more diffuse geochemical halo or wider mineralized system, possibly related to internal fluid movement or proximity to a more concentrated mineralized core. The zone remains a key structural and geological feature for follow-up.

Targeting Underway for Inaugural Drill Program

The Company is finalizing targets for a summer drill campaign to test the core of the system and evaluate the continuity of copper and polymetallic mineralization at depth. Drill permits have already been received.

"This is a big step forward," said Stefan Sklepowicz, CEO of Kirkland Lake Discoveries. "We now have multiple mineralized zones, strong copper numbers at surface, and untested ground between the zones. We're building a compelling story for a scalable copper-polymetallic system, and we're ready to drill it."

Increased U.S. Market Exposure

Kirkland Lake Discoveries is pleased to announce its transition from the Pink Sheets to the OTCID Market, a move that reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to transparency, improved disclosure, and expanding visibility among U.S. investors. This transition enhances the Company's market access to a broader investor base and supports our long-term strategy of building shareholder value through responsible growth and communication. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KLDC" and on the OTCID Market under the symbol "KLKLF."

Video Footage Available

Senior geologist Drake Hyden and Stefan Sklepowicz discuss the results of the channel samples in the most recent episode of KLDC's Treasure Hunters YouTube channel.

QA/QC Protocol

Channel samples were cut by a diamond saw. A certified reference material was inserted into the sample sequence at a frequency of one per 20 samples. Samples were shipped to MSA Labs in Timmins, Ontario. Samples were analyzed in Timmins by Fire Assay (analytical code FAS-121). Samples were prepared for a multi-element 4-acid digestion method (code ICP-230) and shipped by MSA to their laboratory in Langley, BC for analysis. MSA is a certified and accredited laboratory service. MSA routinely inserts certified reference materials, blanks and pulp duplicates, and results of all QC samples are reported.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., Senior geologist and independent contractor, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) has assembled a 400-km2 exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt-one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group-a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic VMS deposits.

With multiple anomalous soil trends, historical showings, and structural intersections now permitted for exploration, KLDC is advancing a pipeline of drill-ready targets across its KL East and KL West project areas. The team combines strong technical experience with a focus on smart, efficient exploration designed to deliver results.

