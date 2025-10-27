Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCID: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its inaugural drill program at the KL West Property, located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The program intersected high-grade copper sulphides from surface and led to two new gold and critical mineral discoveries, confirming a new intrusive-related mineralizing system centered on the Winnie Pluton with a 17-km perimeter.

Highlights

High-Grade Copper Sulphides from Surface

31.38 m of 1.22% CuEq from 14.62 m, including 5.02 m of 3.31% CuEq (KLD25-35)

36.5 m of 1.03% CuEq from 13.5 m, including 8.3 m of 2.18% CuEq (KLD25-34)

27.35 m of 1.27% CuEq from 13.9 m, including 8.2 m of 2.65% CuEq (KLD25-28)

32.8 m of 0.93% CuEq from 14.2 m, including 4.7 m of 4.02% CuEq (KLD25-36)

New Gold and Critical Minerals Discovery

First-ever discovery of gold-bearing syenite within the Winnie Pluton, associated with critical elements Cu-Ag-Te-Bi-Mo, confirming a new style of mineralization for the district.

District-Scale Opportunity

Results confirm the 17-km perimeter and the interior of the Winnie Pluton are mineralized, establishing a new, large-scale exploration front in the Kirkland Lake camp.

Fully Funded for Major Follow-Up

With over $12M in capital secured, KLDC is launching an expanded, high-impact drill program guided by newly completed Heli-MT geophysical data.

CEO Commentary

"These are our first holes into a new area, and the results speak to the strength of the system we're exploring," said Stefan Sklepowicz, CEO of Kirkland Lake Discoveries. "We used first-pass soil and geophysical data to guide the drilling, and the success of those blind tests gives us real confidence in our model. The Winnie Pluton clearly has the scale and fertility to host multiple mineralized centres, and we're now focused on expanding and refining these targets.

"Discovering gold-bearing syenite and copper-rich sulphides from surface in our initial program highlights the potential for both high-grade and large-scale systems within this intrusive complex. With the new Heli-MT survey data in hand and over $12 M in capital, we're positioned to move quickly into a much larger, more targeted phase of drilling designed to follow up on these early discoveries and test the full scope of the system."

Figure 1: Drill collar locations from the summer 2025 inaugural drill campaign at Winnie Pluton on the KL West Property. Regional 1VD magnetics highlight the "egg" shape of the intrusion. Two holes tested the magnetic/soil anomalies that lie at the perimeter of the intrusion. A new gold discovery was made with these reconnaissance holes and have increased the prospectivity of the remainder of targets surrounding the intrusion.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/271980_ec055089d4f8c818_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Drill collar locations with traces from the summer 2025 inaugural drill campaign at Winnie Pluton on the KL West Property. High tension power lines run through the property as well as a network of forestry roads. The top left of the figure contains the intrusion as compared to the bottom right of the figure that contains the country rocks.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/271980_ec055089d4f8c818_002full.jpg

Technical Discussion

The 1,722-m 10-hole drill program at KL West successfully met two key objectives:

Expanded the known high-grade copper mineralization at the historic Winnie Shaft zone. Confirmed new gold-bearing and critical element systems within and around the Winnie Pluton.

Winnie Shaft Area - High-Grade Copper

All four holes targeting the Winnie Shaft zone intersected semi-massive to massive sulphides, confirming continuity and grade from surface.

Table 1 - Drill results for the Winnie Lake drilling containing massive sulphides.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Co (ppm) CuEq KLD25-28





within 20.00 28.20 8.20 1.54 1.43 0.312 16.890 1022 2.65 38.00 40.75 2.75 2.16 1.39 0.376 20.770 843 3.29 13.90 41.25 27.35 0.77 0.58 0.151 8.820 432 1.27 KLD25-34









within 13.50 21.80 8.30 1.31 1.95 0.234 8.790 527 2.18 34.74 36.15 1.41 1.49 1.84 0.612 12.770 2717 3.54 46.85 50.00 3.15 1.46 3.57 0.231 10.110 747 2.73 13.50 50.00 36.50 0.56 0.96 0.105 4.870 365 1.03 KLD25-35





within 14.62 19.64 5.02 1.71 3.26 0.479 9.670 1080 3.31 38.25 42.93 4.68 1.93 1.37 0.101 27.730 680 2.77 14.62 46.00 31.38 0.70 0.85 0.134 9.220 366 1.22 KLD25-36





within 14.20 18.90 4.70 1.68 6.02 0.621 10.860 1120 4.02 14.20 26.00 11.80 0.96 2.93 0.334 7.126 743 2.22 14.20 47.00 32.80 0.42 1.11 0.133 4.494 331 0.93

Note: True widths are not known at this time. CuEq grade calculations for reporting assumes spot metal prices of US$4.25/lb Cu, US$1.25/lb Zn, US$3750/oz Au, US$45/oz Ag and US$14.00/lb Co. Metallurgical recoveries of 96.6% Cu, 66.9%Zn, 94.7% Au, 77.4% Ag (based on Agnico Eagle's LaRonde Mine1), and 97% for Co (based on Fortune Metals cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper NICO project2) were used. The formula is: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + (Zn (%) * 0.21) + (Au (g/t) * 1.05) + (Ag (g/t) * 0.012) + (Co (%) * 3.37).

Winnie Pluton - New Gold and Critical Mineral Systems

Drilling within the syenite intrusion (KLD25-31, KLD25-32) intersected previously undocumented gold-bearing quartz-syenite with elevated Bi-Te-Mo, suggesting an intrusion-related polymetallic system. The two gold discoveries lie ~2 km apart, confirming mineralizing potential along and within the pluton.

Table 2 - Drill results from within the Winnie Pluton.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Te (ppm) Bi (ppm) Mo (ppm) KLD25-31



229.00 236.00 7.00 0.185 0.814 0.607 17

262.00 265.75 3.75 0.435 0.745 0.382 75

KLD25-32







52.00 56.30 4.30 0.527







241.68 243.02 1.34 0.625 <0.500 0.506

30 261.00 266.00 5.00 1.475 2.140 2.519 37 862

A Transformative Exploration Model

KLDC's work confirms two distinct, coexisting mineralizing systems within and at the contact of the Winnie Pluton:

Copper-Rich Massive Sulphides - along the Winnie Pluton's outer contact zones. Intrusion-Related Gold System - within and around the syenite body.

This dual system parallels major Blake River Group deposits such as LaRonde, Horne, and Upper Beaver, underscoring district-scale potential.

Drill Program Comments

The inaugural program consisted of 10 drill holes totaling 1,722 m (see Table 3), with 1,011 samples, including QA/QC blanks and standards, submitted to MSA Labs in Timmins, Ontario.

KLD25-29

Designed to test the mafic volcanic-syenite contact between the Winnie Shaft area and Mini Winnie (see July 24, 2025 news release), in an area with no surface exposure. The hole intersected syenite much shallower than anticipated, indicating the contact is structurally complex and leaving the 1 km corridor between the two showings largely untested, a high-priority follow-up target.

KLD25-30

Drilled in the opposite direction of KLD25-29, this hole intersected anomalous Cu-Zn-Au-Ag mineralization, confirming metal fertility along the corridor. Additional sampling has been completed, with assays pending.

KLD25-31

Collared over a magnetic low coincident with an east-west structure, this hole successfully intersected both the structural zone and gold-bearing syenite, marking the first documented occurrence of gold mineralization within the Winnie syenite stock. This intersection represents a major step in defining a new intrusion-related gold system.

KLD25-32

Located ~2 km northeast of the Winnie Shaft along the outer periphery of the Winnie Pluton, this hole targeted the contact between a magnetic high and low, supported by coincident Au-Bi-Te soil anomalies. It intersected an unmapped syenite feldspar porphyry hosting gold-only and gold-critical element mineralization, confirming a second, distinct mineralized system. This discovery reinforces the interpretation that the Winnie Pluton is the mineralizing engine driving an extensive polymetallic system within and along the 17-km perimeter.

KLD25-33

Drilled northeast of KLD25-32; no significant assays were returned. The hole provides valuable geological context for refining structural and lithological models.

KLD25-37

A steep hole targeting the Winnie Shaft sulphide zone at depth, beneath historical drilling. The hole ended in mineralization, returning 4.45 m of 0.105% Cu, 0.083% Zn, 0.022 g/t Au, and 0.745 g/t Ag from 97.55-102.0m. The zone remains open at depth and will be a focus of deeper follow-up drilling.

Collectively, these results demonstrate the exceptional fertility of the Winnie Pluton and its surrounding contact zones. The shallow intersections of syenite and widespread presence of copper, gold, and critical elements confirm a robust, multi-phase mineralizing system that remains open in all directions.

Table 3 - Drill hole locations, direction, inclination, and meterage for summer 2025 drill program.

Drill Hole # Easting Northing Azimuth Inclination Total Length (m) KLD25-28 564303 5337104 201º -45º 132 KLD25-29 564280 5337145 225º -45º 114 KLD25-30 564280 5337145 045º -45º 234 KLD25-31 564239 5337046 172º -45º 330 KLD25-32 565754 5338629 300º -45º 381 KLD25-33 565754 5338629 045º -45º 117 KLD25-34 564312 5337104 190º -45º 102 KLD25-35 564312 5337104 205º -45º 102 KLD25-36 564312 5337104 179º -45º 108 KLD25-37 564312 5337104 010º -75º 102





Program Total: 1,722

District-Scale Context and Exploration Advancement

The Kirkland Lake district has produced over 40 million ounces of gold, with major deposits typically associated with intrusive-related systems and regional structural controls. KLDC's 40,000-hectare land position represents the largest consolidated package in the district's history, encompassing the complete 17-km Winnie Pluton contact zone.

The Company will expand its dataset with advanced geophysics and geochemistry to define the most prospective targets across this contact zone. A Heli-MT survey was just completed (see news release October 9, 2025) which will provide high-resolution imaging of intrusive contacts from the surface to depths of up to one kilometre. The system integrates the latest advances in electronics, airborne system design, and sophisticated signal processing techniques to deliver high-quality subsurface imaging. The results will feed directly into the design of the KLDC's next phase of drilling, planned to aggressively test the most promising targets at depth and along strike as the system continues to open up.

QA/QC Protoco l

Drill core samples were cut by diamond saw at KLDC's core logging facility. Certified reference materials and blanks were inserted into the sample sequence at a frequency of four each per 100 samples (8% insertion rate). A halved core sample was left in the core box with the other half core sent for sample analysis. Analytical services were provided by MSA Labs with secured samples personally delivered by KLDC personnel. Samples were prepared at MSA Labs laboratory in Timmins, Ontario. Gold was analyzed through Fire Assay (50 gm subsample) with atomic absorption (AA) finish (code FAS-121). All samples were also analyzed in MSA's Langley, BC laboratory for 34 elements by an ICP-ES method with the addition of Te (code ICP-230). MSA routinely inserts certified reference materials, blanks and pulp duplicates, and results of all QC samples are reported.

Geological Significance

The intersection of intrusion-related polymetallic mineralization at KL West is a significant breakthrough for the Kirkland Lake camp and the Company's landholdings. The 17-km perimeter of the Winnie Pluton, combined with the deposit model, presents strong potential for additional discoveries of this nature. Encountering a system with this combination of intrusive rocks, alteration, and mineralization in the Company's first drill program testing the Winnie Pluton, is a major technical success and positions KLDC well, with the district land package it holds.

Within the Blake River Group of rocks, intrusion-related deposits display similar mineralization and alteration as to what has been observed in the initial drill program at KL West. Some of the most significant production centers and recent discoveries in the Abitibi are found within the Blake River Group including La Ronde, Horne and Upper Beaver.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., Senior geologist and independent contractor, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) has assembled a 400-km2 exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group, a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic massive-sulphide deposits.

With exploration permits now in place, KLDC is positioned to advance a strong pipeline of drill-ready targets at KL East and KL West, supported by multiple anomalous soil trends, historical mineral showings, and structurally controlled intersections. The team combines strong technical experience with a focus on smart, efficient exploration designed to deliver results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's future drill programs, the results thereof, and the potential for new discoveries. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

