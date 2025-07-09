Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Phil Brumit and Peter Damouni to its Board of Directors, following the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 30, 2025. These additions reflect a strategic shift toward advancing the Perron Gold Project into production while continuing active exploration for new gold discoveries. In addition, Mr. Brumit will lead the newly formed Project Development Technical Team working alongside Jonathan Gagné, Project Development and Aaron Stone, Exploration.

Mr. Brumit brings over 45 years of experience in engineering, development, project management, operations start-up and mining operations across leading companies in the natural resources sector. Currently, he is a non-executive director for Luca Mining and Empire Metals. He has held senior leadership roles at Lundin Mining, Freeport-McMoRan, and Newmont Corporation, where he drove operational success and delivered major projects globally. His career includes positions such as Executive VP Projects & Operations at Josemaria Resources, President and Managing Director of Minera Candelaria (Lundin Mining) in Chile, and President of Freeport-McMoRan's African Division focused on the Tenke-Fungurume copper-cobalt mine.

Mr. Damouni has over 20 years of experience in corporate and investment banking. He serves as an officer and director of public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange and London Stock Exchange. Mr. Damouni has successfully led strategic financings and developed and executed corporate strategies that have driven significant re-ratings of public companies. He has also played a key role in mergers and acquisitions that have created substantial value for shareholders.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex commented, "The Perron project offers tremendous exploration upside, and we will continue to explore for new gold discoveries on our combined properties. With a sizeable gold resource at Perron and a strong PEA supporting its economic development, we are also transitioning into a new phase of growth. Phil Brumit's mine-building expertise and Peter Damouni's capital markets acumen will be critical as we drive the project forward. With decades of experience working for best practice mining companies, Phil brings discipline and rigour to our board and technical team. As we advance the Perron project I look forward to his invaluable contributions. I have also collaborated on other transactions with Peter and we have developed an excellent working relationship."

Phil Brumit, Director of Amex said, "After reviewing the Perron project, the decision to join this board and technical team was an obvious one for me. Throughout my career, I have evaluated a number of projects and Perron stands out as a tier one asset. This project ticks a number of boxes, including high grade, access to major infrastructure (power, roads, skilled labour, housing) and a safe jurisdiction. I am delighted to join the team and look forward to contributing to the Company's continued success."

About Amex Exploration Inc.

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 km north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Project comprises 117 contiguous claims (45.18 km²) and hosts both bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization styles.

When combined with the adjacent Perron West Project, which includes 48 claims (17.37 km²) in Quebec and 35 claims (134.55 km²) in Ontario, the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 197.52 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 20 minutes from an airport, and approximately 8 km from the Town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several process plants owned by major gold producers.

