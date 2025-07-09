

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) and Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire Verona Pharma for $107 per American Depository Share, each of which represents eight Verona Pharma ordinary shares, for a total transaction value of approximately $10 billion. Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs.



Through the acquisition, Merck will add Ohtuvayre, a selective dual inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, to its cardio-pulmonary pipeline and portfolio. The FDA approved Ohtuvayre in June 2024 for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in adult patients.



Shares of Verona Pharma are up 20% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



