STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK)

Hacksaw will publish its Q2 2025 results at 07:30 CEST on Wednesday 30 July. A video presentation of the results, including a question and answer session, will be held at 09:30 CEST on the same day, with presentations by Group CEO Christoffer Källberg and Group CFO Per Alnefelt.

Please use the following link to participate in the webcast and submit questions:

https://hacksaw.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025/register

For questions, please contact:

ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

INVITATION TO PRESENTATION OF HACKSAW'S Q2 2025 RESULTS

SOURCE: Hacksaw

