

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a firm note despite anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes from the U.S. The Minutes and the monetary policy outlook assume significance in the backdrop of the robust job market update that sharply diminished the rate cut expectations for the next review in July.



Overall crypto market capitalization has increased 0.69 percent overnight to $3.37 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume however edged down 0.10 percent to $99.5 billion.



Bitcoin edged up 0.01 percent overnight to trade at $108,849.21 which is 3 percent below the all-time high of $111,970 recorded on May 22. The 24-hour trading range was between $109,198.97 and $108,126.17.



Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $75 million on Tuesday versus $217 million on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped inflows with $67 million.



Ethereum rallied 2.1 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $2,617 which is 47 percent below the all-time high. Ether traded between $2,643 and $2,560 in the past 24 hours.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $47 million on Tuesday versus inflows of $62 million on Monday.



4th ranked XRP gained 2.5 percent during the past 24 hours as it changes hands at $2.34.



5th ranked BNB edged down 0.05 percent whereas 6th ranked Solana rallied 1.3 percent during the past 24 hours. 8th ranked TRON also added 0.14 percent whereas 9th ranked Dogecoin gained 1.6 percent overnight. 10th ranked Cardano witnessed a price gain of 2.7 percent in the past 24 hours.



32nd ranked Cronos (CRO) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 18.5 percent. 60th ranked SPX6900 (SPX) followed with overnight gains of 13.2 percent.



46th ranked Bonk (BONK) is the greatest laggard among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight decline of 5.9 percent. 72nd ranked Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) followed with a decline of 5.2 percent in the past 24 hours.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended July 4 showed inflows of $1.04 billion as compared with inflows of $2.7 billion during the prior week. It was the 12th straight week of inflows.



Year-to-date inflows have increased to $18.96 billion whereas the assets under management have risen to a record high of $188 billion. According to the report, Bitcoin topped flows by asset, iShares ETF topped flows by provider and United States topped flows by country during the past week.



Bitcoin-based products witnessed massive inflows of $790 million followed by Ethereum-based products that recorded inflows of $226 million. Solana-based products recorded inflows of $22 million followed by XRP-based products that recorded inflows of $11 million. Multi-asset products recorded outflows of $12.4 million.



Short Bitcoin products continued to record negative flows on a year-to-date basis. More than 87 percent of the cumulative AUM of $188.2 billion is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $164.2 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at close to 64 percent.



AUM of Ethereum-based products stood at $15.9 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $4.1 billion. An AUM of $1.4 billion is attributed to Solana-based products. XRP-based products have AUM of $1.4 billion followed by Sui-based products with an AUM of $264 million.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows inflows of $436 million to iShares ETF. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund witnessed inflows of $248 million followed by ARK 21Shares that recorded inflows of $160 million. ProShares ETF recorded inflows of $112 million. Bitwise Funds Trust also recorded inflows of $65 million.



iShares ETF tops with a cumulative AUM of $81.4 billion implying a share of 43.3 percent. Though outflows exceed $1.7 billion in 2025, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $30.9 billion, which is 16.4 percent of the cumulative AUM of $188.2 billion. Fidelity commands an AUM of $22.3 billion followed by ARK 21Shares that has an AUM of $5.3 billion.



The top 3 viz iShares, Grayscale Investments and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund account for more than 71.5 percent of the total AUM.



In addition to Grayscale Investments, CoinShares XBT as well as 21Shares have recorded negative flows in the year-to-date period.



United States witnessed inflows of $1.03 billion. Germany saw inflows of $38.5 million followed by Switzerland that recorded inflows of $33.7 million. Canada recorded outflows of $29.3 million. Sweden recorded outflows of $19.2 million followed by Brazil that witnessed outflows of $9.7 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $188.2 billion, $145.7 billion or 77.4 percent is in United States. Canada follows with an AUM of $6.3 billion whereas Germany accounts for an AUM of $6.2 billion. Switzerland accounts for an AUM of $6 billion followed by Sweden with an AUM of $3.5 billion.



Sweden, Switzerland and Hong Kong have recorded net outflows over the year-to-date period.



