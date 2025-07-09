Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Kapsch TrafficCom debuts the Next Generation of V2X Tolling for North America

Enhanced V2X tolling and in-vehicle environment showcased at OmniAir Plugfest in Florida

Infrastructure-light Installation

Featured at ITS World Congress in Atlanta, GA in August 2025 and IBTTA Annual Conference October 2025 in Denver, CO.

DULUTH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Kapsch TrafficCom has been paving the way for Connected Vehicle technology since 2012. Kapsch was the first to demonstrate connected vehicle tolling in 2020 and now upgrades its proven technology with industry standards for tolling applications.

Building upon the groundbreaking technology demonstration in Texas with CTRMA (Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority), Kapsch TrafficCom's recent SAE J3217 standard-based showcase at SunTrax delivers market-ready V2X (vehicle-to-everything) tolling for the North American market.

The latest V2X tolling solution by Kapsch TrafficCom introduces operational back-office integration, paving the way for commercial operations. The system is designed for interoperability, infrastructure-light deployment, and seamless integration with existing tolling systems-offering agencies a cost-effective path to the future of mobility.

"This isn't just about the future of tolling; it's about enhancing current tolling methods to collect traditional transactions while also preparing for the future of connected and autonomous vehicles. This will fundamentally transform how we travel, making every journey easier and safer, and impacting the daily lives of commuters," said JB Kendrick, President at Kapsch TrafficCom North America.

This milestone proves that V2X toll collection can co-exist alongside physical radio frequency (RFID) tags and can be implemented with reduced infrastructure costs and less traffic disruptions. The benefits to a connected vehicle driver are clear: real-time toll notifications, precise toll rates, and payment information delivered directly to their vehicle. This data helps drivers make informed decisions about their route, enhancing convenience and reducing on-road stress. For infrastructure owner-operators (IOOs), V2X tolling means reduced infrastructure and maintenance costs, improved operations and ability to support safety and traffic management use-cases.

With its unparalleled technology ecosystem, Kapsch TrafficCom is the only end-to-end V2X tolling provider in the market with RFID and V2X technology. Providing both hardware and V2X solutions to facilitate connected vehicle technology ensures that customers are at the forefront for safety messaging and revenue collection. The extensively tested technology will be on display during ITS World Congress in Atlanta, Georgia from August 24-28.

How V2X tolling works

Kapsch TrafficCom's V2X tolling offers significant system-level advantages and efficiencies including the use of existing gantries to expand Agency toll offerings. This solution relies on a small piece of hardware, a Roadside Unit (RSU), installed along the toll road. The RSU communicates wirelessly with vehicle CV platforms or OBUs, covering a wide radius and efficiently delivering real-time toll information as well as traffic information, such as road works warnings, emergency vehicle notifications or weather alerts, directly to drivers.

Developed with industry standards for interoperability

Kapsch TrafficCom technology is designed to comply with industry interoperability standards, ensuring seamless communication and integration across diverse transportation systems. This commitment to standards is critical for broad adoption and future-proofing smart infrastructure.

"We are complying with the latest industry standards to ensure that V2X tolling is safe for use by agencies across the US. This technology will be the next step towards the evolution of tolling systems in the country," explains Lauri Brady, Vice President Emerging Technology at Kapsch TrafficCom.

Beyond Tolling: A Vision for Connected Mobility

The broader potential of V2X technology forms a far-reaching vision for comprehensive connected mobility. V2X technology serves as the digital hub for a future where vehicles dynamically interact with their immediate environment, providing drivers with instant alerts about congestion, alternative routes, or weather hazards to improve safety and efficiency. This connectivity also supports applications in sectors like freight logistics and emergency services, creating an interconnected transportation system.

Kapsch TrafficCom is committed to advancing the future of mobility, making roads safer, more efficient, and more connected for everyone.

More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2024/25 financial year, about 3,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 530 million.

