Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) (the "Company" or "Magma") is pleased to announce that it has established an office and an experienced team for effective operations in Peru. Stephen Barley, Magma's Chairman and CEO, met and committed to a full suite of mining professionals during a site visit to Peru during the first week of July with Jeffrey Reeder, Magma's senior Peruvian advisor. The Company will have a Peruvian head office located in Lima. The office is staffed by a team of experts in the mining sector, specializing in areas such as accounting, taxation, and permitting.

Magma Silver is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Agreda Minaya as the General Manager for all administrative and regulatory reporting operations in Peru for Magma. Mr. Agreda is an experienced manager with an MBA from Peru's highly reputable ESAN program. Mr. Agreda also has a degree in geology and has extensive experience in permitting, accounting and mineral processing. Mr. Agreda is very knowledgeable about the Company's Niñobamba property and the local communities and has been involved with the properties since 2007. Mr. Agreda is also the General Manager of Peruvian Metals Corp., a Canadian junior explorer in Peru with a processing plant located in northern Peru, where he was involved with managing the construction and operations of a highly profitable operation.

Magma has selected Dentons to act as Peruvian legal counsel. Dentons Gallo Barrios Pickmann Abogados will provide legal services to Magma in Peru. Dentons is a global legal practice providing client services worldwide through its member firms and affiliates. Senior partner Fernando Pickmann will act as lead legal advisor to Magma. Mr. Pickmann is a well-known and respected mining legal advisor in Peru, with extensive experience in advising and operating TSXV-listed mining companies.

Stephen Barley, CEO & Chairman, stated: "The establishment of an experienced operations team we can trust will make a significant contribution to our success in Peru. Peru is a sophisticated, mining-friendly jurisdiction with detailed regulatory requirements that must be strictly adhered to. The experienced team we are involved with will ensure smooth operations for Magma."

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resources company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project in the mining-friendly country of Peru.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Magma Silver Corp.'s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. The information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include those in relation to (i) the experience of the Peruvian team and the performance thereof, (ii) the expected benefits to the Company from the Agreement and the scope of services to be provided by the team. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can't make any assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions may prove incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258187

SOURCE: Magma Silver Corp.