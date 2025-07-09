Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces updates on activities related to the upcoming drilling campaign at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. The geological, logistical support and drill teams are on site and actively engaged in drilling-related activities.

The construction of camp infrastructure, core logging and storage facilities is nearing completion. Two drills acquired by Sranan, as well as downhole equipment, have arrived on site in preparation for imminent drilling.

Sranan recently discovered new mining activity by local miners on strike of Randy's Pit. This mining will assist in identifying further priority targets for drilling.

At the Randy's Pit target on the southern end of the 4.5-kilometer trend, initial drill sites have been selected for up to 6,000 metres of drilling, and drill pads are being prepared by excavator.

At a later date, drilling will commence on the north side of the Tapanahony River once further evaluation including trenching is completed, and continuing mapping and sampling of active mining is used to select drill sites.

Mapping and results are being recorded and integrated into Rogue software to enable rapid evaluation. This software will also serve as the foundation for core logging and sampling activities. Established procedures are currently in place and undergoing review.

Each of the target areas has been identified by a combination Lidar survey, geophysics, geological interpretation, exploration data from previous operators, fieldwork, and most importantly, local mining activity. The areas currently identified are referred to as Randy's Pit, Randy's Extension, Randy West, Poeketi Pit, West Poeketi, South Intrusion, Enard North and Enard South (see Sranan's news release dated June 16, 2025 for more information).

Figure 1: Location of Randy and Poeketi trends at the Tapanahony Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/258198_4ca4346d2424c9fa_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Unloading camp and drill supplies at the Tapanahony Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/258198_4ca4346d2424c9fa_002full.jpg

Stock Option Update

Further to its news release dated June 27, 2025, the Company wishes to confirm that it has granted a total of 4,300,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and/or consultants at an exercise price C$0.53 per share, expiring June 24, 2030.

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP Exploration and Corporate Development.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.

Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258198

SOURCE: Sranan Gold Corp.