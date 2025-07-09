

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has launched two initiatives under its Preparedness Union agenda: an EU Stockpiling Strategy and a Medical Countermeasures Strategy.



Both are designed to improve access to essential goods for European citizens and societies, businesses and economies - ensuring continuity of essential goods and lifesaving medical supplies at all times, in particular during crises such as major energy blackouts, natural disasters, conflicts or pandemics.



The EU Stockpiling Strategy is designed to secure essential goods - such as food, water, oil, fuel and medicines - in the event of a crisis. It is the first ever EU comprehensive approach to stockpiling.



Key actions in the Stockpiling Strategy include establishing an EU Stockpiling Network with Member States to share best practices, coordinate stocks, and develop joint recommendations; Identifying stock gaps and duplications through information sharing and strengthening cooperation among Member States and with the EU; Expanding EU-level stockpiles to fill gaps in essential goods, supported by initiatives like rescEU for medical gear, shelter and generators; Enhancing transport and logistics for rapid crisis response; and Promoting civil-military, public-private, and international partnerships to maximise resource use efficiently and on time.



With rising disease outbreaks and growing antimicrobial resistance, exacerbated by climate change, deteriorating biodiversity and ecosystems, and geopolitical challenges, the EU's Medical Countermeasures Strategy seeks to accelerate the development, production, deployment, and accessibility of lifesaving medical tools.



