NexGold Mining Corp.: NexGold Intersects 13.67 g/t over 1.75 metres and 1.05 g/t over 21.20 metres at the Goliath Deposit and Provides Update on Sprott Royalty

TORONTO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional results from the most recent diamond drilling at the Goliath Gold Complex where the Company has conducted 21,000 metres of a 25,000-metre drill program. The most recent drilling included 6,355 metres of diamond drilling in 30 holes and was focused on drilling parts of the Goliath Deposit, the Eastern Alteration Corridor ("EAC") prospect and at Goldlund Southwest (Figure 1).

Drilling at the Goliath Deposit was conducted to infill specific shallow zones of mineralization within the Mineral Resource1 that were considered by the Company to be under-drilled. Drilling at the Goliath Deposit included 1,749 metres in 14 drill holes (TL25697 to TL25710) targeting shallow portions of the planned open pit that included intersections of the C, D and E zones located in the footwall to the Main zone, and provide greater certainty on the location of this mineralization (Figure 1; Table 2). Additionally, the Company conducted additional drilling totalling 993 metres in four drill holes (TL25711 to TL25714) at the EAC prospect which is located approximately 1.0 kilometres northeast along strike from the Goliath Deposit and sits outside, but near, the planned infrastructure for the Goliath Gold Complex. Drilling at both the Goliath Deposit and the EAC prospect intersected gold mineralization, as listed below and further detailed in Table 1.

Selected drill intercepts for drilling at the Goliath Deposit and the EAC prospect are provided in Table 1 and include:

1.05 g/t gold over 21.20 metres (from 22.80 to 44.00 metres), including 16.20 g/t gold over 0.70 metres, 5.01 g/t gold over 0.50 metres, and 4.67 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in drill hole TL25710;

13.67 g/t gold over 1.75 metres (from 107.25 to 109.00 metres), including 34.20 g/t gold over 0.68 metres in hole TL25698;

1.45 g/t gold over 7.67 metres (from 93.36 to 101.03 metres), including 2.75 g/t gold over 0.98 metres, 4.40 g/t gold over 0.87 metres, and 3.00 g/t gold over 1.03 metres in drill hole TL25701;

0.53 g/t gold over 8.35 metres (from 20.15 to 28.50 metres) including 1.06 g/t gold over 1.00 metre in drill hole TL25714.

Kevin Bullock, President and CEO of NexGold, commented: "We are pleased to provide the most recent drill results from the Goliath Gold Complex. The infill drilling at the deposit provides a greater level of certainty in shallow areas of the planned open pit. We are also excited by the results from the EAC prospect immediately adjacent to the Goliath Deposit, which has demonstrated that additional gold mineralization may be available for further Mineral Resource expansion immediately adjacent to the planned mine and mill infrastructure. Further drilling at the EAC prospect will be required to determine the extent of gold mineralization and to determine if this area could be included in any future development. While these drill results do not inform the ongoing Feasibility Study, they are helpful in post-feasibility development plans and may provide additional Mineral Resources in the future."





Figure 1: Plan map showing the location of the Goliath infill and EAC prospect drillholes

Goldlund Southwest

The Company conducted an initial diamond drilling campaign over an area 2.0 kilometres along strike from the Goldlund Deposit referred to as Goldlund Southwest (Figure 2). 3,613 metres of diamond drilling in 12 diamond drill holes (GSW-25-01 to 12) tested the area for potential along strike extensions of the granodiorite sills hosting the Goldlund Deposit. Dilling intersected several quartz veins and porphyries with local alteration which contained zones of gold mineralization over short distances including:

4.97 g/t gold over 0.80 metres (from 250.13 to 250.76 metres) in drill hole GSW-25-04;

0.69 g/t gold over 1.73 metres (from 289.27 to 291.00 metres) including 1.30 g/t gold over 0.73 metres; and 0.21 g/t gold over 7.00 metres (from 337.00 to 344.00 metres) in drill hole GSW-25-12.





Figure 2: Plan map showing location of drill holes in the Goldlund SW area approximately 2 kms southwest of the Goldlund Deposit

Table 1: Highlighted drill intercepts from drill holes in this news release

Hole ID Target/Zone From To Interval Au g/t TL25697 C 79.50 81.34 1.84 4.47 including 80.54 81.34 0.80 5.91 TL25698 E 107.25 109.00 1.75 13.67 including 107.25 107.93 0.68 34.20 TL25701 C 73.00 79.03 6.03 0.54 including 73.00 74.00 1.00 1.01 TL25701 D 93.36 101.03 7.67 1.45 including 93.36 94.34 0.98 2.75 and including 97.13 98.00 0.87 4.40 and including 100.00 101.03 1.03 3.00 TL25704 D 43.86 46.96 3.10 1.26 including 44.50 45.50 1.00 1.96 TL25706 C 31.60 39.46 7.86 0.87 including 32.40 32.90 0.50 6.75 and including 37.82 38.50 0.68 1.88 TL25709 C 26.06 29.62 3.56 0.79 including 26.06 27.00 0.94 1.34 TL25709 E 82.50 86.00 3.50 0.91 including 82.50 83.50 1.00 2.45 and including 85.50 86.00 0.50 1.08 TL25710 C 22.80 44.00 21.20 1.05 including 24.00 24.70 0.70 16.20 and including 31.00 31.50 0.50 5.01 and including 34.50 35.00 0.50 4.67 TL25712 EAC 62.35 63.00 0.65 8.83 TL25714 EAC 20.15 28.50 8.35 0.53 including 23.00 24.00 1.00 1.06 TL25714 EAC 35.00 37.50 2.50 1.20 including 35.00 35.82 0.82 3.05 TL25714 EAC 123.00 129.00 6.00 0.59 including 126.00 126.50 0.50 3.12 TL25714 EAC 145.80 153.00 7.20 0.32 TL25714 EAC 211.50 213.00 1.50 2.45 GSW-25-04 GSW 250.13 250.76 0.80 4.97 GSW-25-12 GSW 289.27 291.00 1.73 0.69 including 289.27 290.00 0.73 1.30 GSW-25-12 GSW 337.00 344.00 7.00 0.21

Note: Reported intervals are drilled core lengths and do not indicate true widths. For duplicate samples, the original sample assays are used to calculate the intersection grade. All grades are uncapped.

Table 2: Locations and orientations for drill holes in this news release

Drill hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Inclination TL25697 527031 5511831 394 150 5 -45 TL25698 526933 5511842 395 135 355 -40 TL25699 526906 5511858 395 126 355 -50 TL25700 526991 5511861 394 126 357 -45 TL25701 527390 5511881 390 150 355 -50 TL25702 527343 5511878 390 150 355 -55 TL25703 527305 5511914 390 126 355 -50 TL25704 527412 5511930 390 102 355 -45 TL25705 527358 5511927 390 102 355 45 TL25706 527725 5511989 393 126 355 -45 TL25707 528275 5512146 394 126 350 -45 TL25708 528342 5512166 394 126 350 -45 TL25709 528481 5512215 395 102 350 -45 TL25710 528530 5512236 396 102 345 -45 TL25711 529634 5512477 405 177 320 -50 TL25712 529640 5512560 402 219 320 -50 TL25713 529742 5512460 400 375 320 -60 TL25714 529731 5512716 404 222 145 -45 GSW-25-01 543279 5525183 391 300 305 -45 GSW-25-02 543282 5525182 392 252 125 -45 GSW-25-03B 543716 5525041 403 252 305 -45 GSW-25-04 543672 5525322 394 351 305 -45 GSW-25-05 543963 5525546 391 270 305 -45 GSW-25-06 544207 5525799 393 249 125 -45 GSW-25-07 544069 5526116 382 252 125 -45 GSW-25-08 544069 5526116 382 351 305 -45 GSW-25-09A 544394 5526508 387 351 305 -45 GSW-25-10 544394 5526508 387 300 125 -45 GSW-25-11 544713 5526257 388 252 125 -45 GSW-25-12 543891 5525665 390 387 305 -45

Note: Drill hole locations reported as Universal Transverse Mercator NAD83 Zone 15N coordinates

QA / QC

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with the CIM Exploration Best Practices Guidelines. The drill core is sawn in half with one-half of the core sample dispatched to Activation Laboratories Ltd. facility located in Dryden, Ontario. The other half of the core is retained for future assay verification and/or metallurgical testing. Other QA/QC procedures include the insertion of blanks and Canadian Reference Standards for every tenth sample in the sample stream. A quarter core duplicate is assayed every 20th sample. The laboratory has its own QA/QC protocols running standards and blanks with duplicate samples in each batch stream. Additional checks are routinely run on anomalous values including gravimetric analysis and pulp metallic screen fire assays. Gold analysis is conducted by lead collection, fire assay with atomic absorption and/or gravimetric finish on a 50-gram sample. Check assays are conducted at a secondary ISO certified laboratory (in this case AGAT Laboratories located in Mississauga, Ontario) following the completion of a program.

Sprott Royalty Update - Shares for Debt Issuance

Pursuant to the terms of a royalty agreement with Sprott Resources Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") announced on February 14, 2022 and amended on May 1, 2024 (the "Royalty Agreement"), the Company has elected to issue 1,317,385 common shares to Sprott ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.7009 per Common Share in satisfaction of an upcoming minimum payment of US$675,000 due under the Royalty Agreement. The Royalty Agreement requires NexGold to make US$675,000 minimum payments every quarter, in cash or Common Shares, at NexGold's election. The Common Shares will be issued as shares for debt, in accordance with Policy 4.3 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Corporate Finance Policies. NexGold expects to issue the Common Shares to Sprott on or about July 11, 2025. The payment was approved by the Board of Directors of NexGold and is subject to approval of the TSXV.

Qualified Person

Paul McNeill, P.Geo., VP Exploration of NexGold, is considered a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release on behalf of NexGold.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold's Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold's website at www.nexgold.com.

1 Diamond drilling reported for the Goliath Deposit and reported in this news release will not be included in the planned Mineral Resource update which forms part of the ongoing Feasibility Study. The current drill results are anticipated to be used in any future Mineral Resource update as required by the Company. The drill results reported within this news release do not materially impact the Mineral Resource that is currently the subject of the ongoing Feasibility Study.

