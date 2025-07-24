NexGold Mining Corp.: NexGold Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold Mineralization at the Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project, Including 108.76 g/t Au over 1.40 metres and 67.23 g/t gold over 2.20 metres

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional drill results from a recently-completed 26,854-metre diamond drill program initially announced on January 22, 2025 at the Company's Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project ("Goldboro") in Nova Scotia. The drill program is primarily designed to infill specific areas of the open pit Mineral Resource identified to improve geological and grade continuity and potentially upgrade certain areas of Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources. The assay results for an additional 11 infill diamond drill holes (BR-25-566 to 569, BR-25-571 to 573, 577, 578, 582, and 590), totalling 1,944.05 metres, were from drilling in the proposed west and east pits (Figures 1 and 2; Tables 1 and 2).

Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, stated: "We continue to see high-grade gold assays from both the East and West Goldbrook open pit domains and the assays continue to be generally consistent with our Mineral Resource model at Goldboro. The numerous high grade intersections and confirmatory drilling bode well for the Mineral Resource update currently being prepared."

Selected drill intersections from the 11 diamond drill holes in this news release are further detailed in Table 2 and include:

108.76 g/t gold over 1.40 metres (from 86.60 to 88.00 metres), including 304.00 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in drill hole BR-25-578;

67.23 g/t gold over 2.20 metres (from 86.80 to 89.00 metres), including 286.00 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in drill hole BR-25-571;

1.46 g/t gold over 13.00 metres (from 160.00 to 173.00 metres), including 15.30 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in drill hole BR-25-567;

1.12 g/t gold over 16.50 metres (from 191.50 to 208.00 metres), including 10.25 g/t gold over 1.00 metres in drill hole BR-25-571; and

29.00 g/t gold over 0.50 metres (from 16.00 to 16.50 metres) in drill hole BR-25-577.



The Company has now released assay results for 111 drill holes (approximately 79%) from the infill program. Results from the drill program, to date, continue to demonstrate the presence of mineralization that is consistent with previous drill results in the proposed west and east pits. In particular, the existing geological model appears to broadly predict the location of gold mineralization with local adjustments to the model where mineralization is either not in the exact positions predicted by the model or if no mineralization is intersected. Significantly, the drill program continues to intersect additional gold mineralization in areas where mineralization was previously unknown or predicted. This occurs either in under-drilled areas or near historic drilling which were more selectively sampled. Mineralized solids will be adjusted where necessary to account for local variations in the model, and any impact due to additional assay data gathered during the drill program will be investigated during the forthcoming Mineral Resource Estimate planned for H2 2025.

Figure 1: Plan map showing the location of diamond drill holes BR-25-566, 568, 569, 571 to 573, 578 and 590

along with highlights' assays in the proposed East Pit, Goldboro Gold Deposit





Figure 2: Plan map showing the location of diamond drill holes BR-25-567, 577 and 582

along with highlights assays in the proposed West Pit, Goldboro Gold Deposit





Table 1: Locations and orientations for 11 drill holes in this news release Drill hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Inclination Pit Area BR-25-566 607484 5006031 59.9 242.00 360 -55 East Pit BR-25-567 606750 5006364 61.6 206.00 337 -90 West Pit BR-25-568 607417 5006039 46.0 224.00 360 -65 East Pit BR-25-569 607766 5006067 55.0 140.00 360 -70 East Pit BR-25-571 607754 5006124 66.9 224.00 360 -80 East Pit BR-25-572 607415 5006158 57.0 251.00 360 -50 East Pit BR-25-573 607696 5006070 64.6 245.00 360 -60 East Pit BR-25-577 606748 5006389 62.7 46.05 277 -90 West Pit BR-25-578 607479 5006279 63.6 185.00 360 -84 East Pit BR-25-582 606705 5006392 62.5 32.00 287 -90 West Pit BR-25-590 607205 5006435 56.0 149.00 180 -84 East Pit

Notes:

Drill hole locations reported as Universal Transverse Mercator NAD83 Zone 20 coordinates. Some drill hole numbers are missing from the sequence. These drill holes are not reported in this news release since they were drilled in another location and will be reported in a separate news release with other contiguous or related drilling information. Drill holes BR-25-466 to 565 were reported in previous news releases dated May 16, June 5, June 13, June 19, June 26, July 10 and July 17, 2025.



Table 2: Highlighted drill intersections in this news release Drill hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) Pit Area BR-25-566 74.70 76.20 1.50 0.35 East Pit



and 91.00 93.00 2.00 0.80 and 159.20 160.20 1.00 0.41 and 166.40 166.90 0.50 0.70 and 173.10 174.10 1.00 0.83 and 180.80 181.60 0.80 0.30 and 195.30 196.80 1.50 0.64 and 216.50 217.00 0.50 1.55 and 224.00 224.85 0.85 0.42 and 234.40 235.00 0.60 0.38 and 240.00 241.00 1.00 2.76 BR-25-567 60.90 61.45 0.55 0.34 West Pit



and 117.00 118.00 1.00 0.30 and 133.20 134.00 0.80 0.53 and 149.85 155.00 5.15 1.78 including 152.00 152.60 0.60 6.00 and 160.00 173.00 13.00 1.46 including 161.65 162.15 0.50 15.30 and including 168.50 169.26 0.76 4.95 and 180.45 187.50 7.05 1.66 including 186.00 186.50 0.50 7.64 and 198.75 199.40 0.65 2.06 BR-25-568 38.50 39.50 1.00 1.33 East Pit



and 78.40 80.00 1.60 0.42 and 97.25 97.75 0.50 5.53 and 105.30 106.00 0.70 0.64 and 177.00 178.00 1.00 1.55 and 208.50 209.00 0.50 28.60 and 221.00 224.00 3.00 1.32 including 221.00 222.00 1.00 3.12 BR-25-569 71.60 72.60 1.00 0.76 East Pit

and 128.15 128.65 0.50 1.46 BR-25-571 51.15 54.80 3.65 0.42 East Pit



and 86.80 89.00 2.20 67.23 including 86.80 87.30 0.50 286.00 and 98.75 104.00 5.25 0.67 including 99.25 100.15 0.90 2.03 and 135.00 141.90 6.90 0.47 including 136.00 136.55 0.55 1.05 and 150.90 154.00 3.10 0.86 including 150.90 151.70 0.80 1.44 and 165.00 169.20 4.20 0.66 including 165.00 166.75 1.75 1.19 and 179.00 186.35 7.35 1.15 including 181.80 182.50 0.70 6.62 and 191.50 208.00 16.50 1.12 including 196.00 197.00 1.00 10.25 and 218.40 219.40 1.00 0.43 BR-25-572 27.00 27.50 0.50 0.61 East Pit

and 47.00 50.00 3.00 0.42 and 56.00 57.00 1.00 1.61 and 68.00 70.00 2.00 0.81 and 96.00 97.00 1.00 1.34 and 107.90 109.40 1.50 2.63 including 108.40 108.90 0.50 6.68 and 113.50 115.00 1.50 0.42 and 118.00 122.20 4.20 0.49 including 121.70 122.20 0.50 1.28 and 151.50 152.00 0.50 0.44 and 163.00 168.00 5.00 0.66 including 164.50 165.00 0.50 3.15 and 209.00 210.00 1.00 1.21 and 231.00 235.00 4.00 0.93 including 231.00 231.50 0.50 4.53 BR-25-573 65.85 66.85 1.00 3.66 East Pit



and 89.15 90.30 1.15 4.10 and 100.35 104.00 3.65 0.87 including 100.35 101.20 0.85 1.89 and 115.85 116.85 1.00 0.67 and 120.55 124.60 4.05 0.77 including 122.50 124.00 1.50 1.44 and 130.30 132.80 2.50 0.97 including 130.30 130.80 0.50 2.39 and 139.80 142.45 2.65 0.66 and 150.00 152.00 2.00 0.33 and 157.35 164.00 6.65 0.89 including 159.50 160.00 0.50 3.78 and 173.00 175.75 2.75 2.48 including 173.00 174.00 1.00 5.26 and 188.85 189.35 0.50 3.76 and 209.30 209.80 0.50 11.20 BR-25-577 10.70 12.00 1.30 2.70 West Pit

and 16.00 16.50 0.50 29.00 and 21.40 22.50 1.10 0.63 including 21.40 21.90 0.50 1.02 BR-25-578 28.00 28.85 0.85 8.49 East Pit



and 73.00 73.50 0.50 0.43 and 86.60 88.00 1.40 108.76 including 86.60 87.10 0.50 304.00 and 100.30 102.40 2.10 0.44 and 119.00 120.00 1.00 0.80 and 140.00 140.73 0.73 1.74 and 161.60 162.60 1.00 0.72 BR-25-582 23.00 23.60 0.60 0.82 West Pit

and 26.00 26.60 0.60 0.85 BR-25-590 22.00 23.00 1.00 0.55 East Pit and 43.10 45.00 1.90 0.30 and 52.00 52.80 0.80 0.69 and 77.40 78.00 0.60 5.92



Notes:

Reported intervals are drilled core lengths and do not indicate true widths. True widths are estimated at between 70-100% of core length. For duplicate samples, the original sample assays are used to calculate the intersection grade. All grades are uncapped. Some drill hole numbers are missing from the sequence. These drill holes are not reported in this news release since they were drilled in another location and will be reported in a separate news release with other contiguous or related drilling information. Drill holes BR-25-466 to 565 were reported in previous news releases dated May 16, June 5, June 13, June 19, June 26, July 10 and July 17, 2025.



QA / QC

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with the CIM Exploration Best Practices Guidelines. The NQ diameter drill core is sawn in half with one-half of the core sample dispatched to either Eastern Analytical Ltd. (Eastern) preparation facility in Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador or the ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) prep lab in Moncton, NB and then the pulp is sent to North Vancouver, BC for fire assay. The other half of the core is retained for future assay verification and/or metallurgical testing. Analysis for gold was completed by fire assay (30 g) with an AA finish. All assays in this press release are reported as fire assays only. For samples analyzing greater than 0.5 g/t Au via 30 g fire assay, these samples will be re-analyzed at Eastern via total pulp metallics. For the total pulp metallics analysis, the entire sample is crushed to -10mesh and pulverized to 95% -150mesh. The total sample is then weighed and screened to 150mesh. The +150mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150mesh fraction analyzed via fire assay. A weighted average gold grade is calculated for the final reportable gold grade. Total pulp metallics assays for drill holes sited within this news release may be updated in a future news release. Check assays are conducted at Eastern for assay samples received from ALS and check assays are conducted at ALS for assays received from Eastern following the completion of a program.

Other QA/QC procedures include the regular insertion of blanks and CDN Resource Laboratories certified reference standards. The laboratory also has its own QA/QC protocols running standards and blanks with duplicate samples in each batch stream for all analysis.

Qualified Person

Paul McNeill, P.Geo., VP Exploration of NexGold, is considered a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release on behalf of NexGold.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold's Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold's website at www.nexgold.com .

Contact:

Kevin Bullock Orin Baranowsky President & CEO Chief Financial Officer (647) 388-1842 (647) 697-2625 kbullock@nexgold.com obaranowsky@nexgold.com

