WKN: A40EWF | ISIN: CA65345V1085 | Ticker-Symbol: TRC
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 16:39
1,100 Euro
+0,92 % +0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2026 15:06 Uhr
NexGold Mining Corp.: NexGold Announces Equity Grants

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved grants of 671,742 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) and 348,607 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to officers and non-executive directors under its 2024 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, as amended, in line with TSX Venture Exchange policies. The RSUs and DSUs vest in three equal tranches starting one year from the grant date. Each unit converts to one common share of the Company upon settlement in accordance with the Plan. The grants aim to align leadership interests with shareholders, recognize contributions and support long-term retention and performance.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold's Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. The Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Contact:
Kevin Bullock
President & CEO
(647) 388-1842
kbullock@nexgold.com		Orin Baranowsky
Chief Financial Officer
(647) 697-2625
obaranowsky@nexgold.com


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
