Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C1
Tradegate
08.07.25 | 09:39
52,25 Euro
-0,95 % -0,50
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HIAB OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIAB OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,6053,8515:39
53,6053,7015:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2025 14:34 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hiab Corporation: Hiab's half-year financial report January-June 2025 to be published on Wednesday, 23 July 2025

HIAB CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 JULY 2025 AT 15:30 PM (EEST)

Hiab's half-year financial report January-June 2025 to be published on Wednesday, 23 July 2025

Hiab Corporation will publish its half-year financial report January-June 2025 on Wednesday, 23 July 2025 at approximately 8:00 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.hiabgroup.comafter publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President and CEO Scott Phillips and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.hiabgroup.comby the latest 9:30 a.m. EEST.

To ask questions during the conference, please register via the following link:?https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50052228.After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://hiab.events.inderes.com/q2-2025. A recording of the event will be published on Hiab's website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.


For further information, please contact:

Oscar Törnwall, IR Manager, Tel. +358 40 7050 894, oscar.tornwall(at)hiab.com


Hiab



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.