

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Open Markets Committee held in June dominated sentiment in global markets. Trade-related headlines also swayed sentiment.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows probability of a rate cut in July at 4.7 percent. It was 6.2 percent a day ago.



Wall Street Futures recorded mild gains. Major markets in Europe are trading well above the flatline. Asian markets however finished trading on a deeply negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rallied to trade in the green zone. Gold weakened as Fed rate cut expectations were sobered. Cryptocurrencies are trading higher.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,383.50, up 0.32% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,240.90, up 0.25% Germany's DAX at 24,482.55, up 1.20% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,868.81, up 0.17% France's CAC 40 at 7,866.70, up 1.29% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,432.55, up 1.13% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,821.28, up 0.33% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,538.60, down 0.61% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,493.05, down 0.13% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,892.32, down 1.06%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1705, down 0.17% GBP/USD at 1.3590, up 0.11% USD/JPY at 146.69, up 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.6522, down 0.03% USD/CAD at 1.3699, up 0.21% Dollar Index at 97.69, up 0.18%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.419%, up 0.07% Germany at 2.6430%, down 0.04% France at 3.360%, up 0.00% U.K. at 4.6420%, up 0.17% Japan at 1.514%, up 1.88%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $70.37, up 0.31%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $68.39, up 0.09%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,300.15, down 0.50%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $109,449.12, up 0.59% Ethereum at $2,660.64, up 3.20% XRP at $2.39, up 4.37% BNB at $661.62, UP 0.02% Solana at $154.34, up 1.69%



