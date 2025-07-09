Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Spackman Equities Group Inc. (TSXV: SQG) ("SQG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of 2,500,000 common shares (the "SPX Shares") of SPX Management Limited ("SPX") at a deemed price of $2.00 per SPX Share, pursuant to a share sale and purchase agreement between the Company and a shareholder of SPX (the "Vendor"). SPX is a company incorporated in Hong Kong which, together with its subsidiaries, provides full-service sports representation, marketing and sports event management in the Republic of Korea.

In exchange for the SPX Shares, the Company issued to the Vendor 2,500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $2.00 per common share.

The acquisition of the SPX Shares constituted an "Expedited Acquisition" in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets and remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). All securities of the Company issued in connection with the acquisition are subject to a restriction from trading for four months and a day from the date of issuance.

About Spackman Equities Group Inc.

The Company is an international investment firm that selectively invests into growth companies that possess proprietary know-how or technologies. Our objective is to originate opportunities to invest into businesses at attractive valuations, build a compelling portfolio of holdings, and deliver the collective value of our investments to our shareholders. The Company invests into public equities as well as privately-held companies. The common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SQG.

Visit www.spackmanequities.com for further information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the final approval of the Exchange of the acquisition of the SPX Shares and the future operations and objectives of the Company.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to risks relating to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions; the potential occurrence of changes relating to the business, affairs, financial condition or operations of the Company; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain services and inputs; the potential that capital may not be available on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required final approvals from the Exchange relating to the acquisition of the SPX Shares; stock market volatility; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; and the other factors described in our public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258255

SOURCE: Spackman Equities Group Inc.