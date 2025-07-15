Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Spackman Equities Group Inc. (TSXV: SQG) (the "Company" or "SEGI") announced that Richard Lee has stepped down as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect. He will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

The Board of Directors has appointed Na Kyoungwon, a current member of the Board, as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Na will service in this capacity until a permanent Chief Executive Officer is appointed.

The Board wishes to thank Richard Lee for his leadership and contribution during this transitional period.

About Spackman Equities Group Inc.

SEGI is an international investment firm that selectively invests into growth companies that possess proprietary know-how or technologies. Our objective is to originate opportunities to invest into businesses at attractive valuations, build a compelling portfolio of holdings, and deliver the collective value of our investments to our shareholders. Spackman Equities Group invests into public equities as well as privately-held companies.

SEGI also advise our portfolio companies on mergers & acquisitions strategies, capital structuring, and strategic alternatives.

The common shares of Spackman Equities Group trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SQG.

Visit www.spackmanequities.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Included in this news release may be matters that constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may" or words of a similar nature. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include among others, regulatory risks, risk inherent in foreign operations, commodity prices and competition. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its agents are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary comments. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

