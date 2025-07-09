Engineering the Future: How Vignesh V. Is Powering Innovation at Cummins Inc.

By Cummins Inc., Global Power Technology Leader

Vignesh V.'s path to Cummins is rooted in a lifelong curiosity about how things work, particularly in the world of automobiles. "I was always fascinated by airplanes and automobiles while growing up. I was always curious about how they worked," he recalls. "My interest in automobiles piqued during my graduate studies. I took part in an exciting inter-university competition. This experience solidified my interest in automobiles, and since then, I've been pursuing a career in the automotive sector."

Vignesh joined Cummins in 2012, contributing to software deliverables for programs in India and Brazil. In 2020, he transitioned to the role of Electronic Controls Specialist within the Engine Business Unit, where he specializes in developing interface specifications for cutting-edge electronic features, including Adaptive Cruise Control and Maintenance Monitor. He says the work allows customers to configure their truck's sophisticated diagnostics in a user-friendly way, ultimately making for a better customer experience. "

A strong team dynamic has been integral to Vignesh's experience at Cummins. Collaboration plays a vital role in his work, as weekly peer review meetings offer opportunities to refine ideas and enhance project outcomes. "I'm fortunate to be part of a very supportive team that collaborates seamlessly. Our weekly peer review meetings allow us to offer and receive constructive feedback on our work." He also recalls how his manager made a conscious effort to keep the team connected during the early days of the pandemic by organizing virtual games and team-building activities. "These initiatives proved effective in keeping us connected."

While Vignesh has adapted well to remote work, he acknowledges the benefits of a hybrid approach. "The remote work environment has proven particularly advantageous for me in this position, as it significantly reduces the time spent transitioning between meetings. Additionally, the design aspect of our work sometimes requires creativity, which I find working from home is more productive. However, I also feel it is important to have face-to-face interactions with colleagues. In-person meetings facilitate faster learning through direct engagement with experts, allowing for immediate clarification on any design questions as they come up."

The impact of Vignesh's work extends beyond his team and the company. Through Cummins INSITE, the tools and interfaces he helps develop have received positive feedback from OEM service managers, who appreciate how the technology simplifies service processes. "Yes, in my current role, the work we do is published via Cummins INSITE, and I have received positive feedback from OEM service managers about the ease of using the tool, accessing features, and being able to run service tests with a single click of a button."

For those considering a career at Cummins, Vignesh offers valuable insights. "Cummins is a great place to start your career. There are various avenues for professional development such as rotational programs for new hires where you get to work in various departments exploring different business segments over a period. There are opportunities for internal job changes and global assignments, and you get friendly and supportive coworkers and a diverse and inclusive environment where you can work with people from across the world."

Throughout his time at Cummins, Vignesh has remained driven by curiosity and a passion for innovation. His journey reflects a blend of technical expertise, collaboration, and a deep commitment to making an impact. As he continues to embrace new challenges and explore emerging technologies, his contributions will undoubtedly play a role in shaping the future of automotive engineering at Cummins and beyond.

